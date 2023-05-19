Motorola ‘Razr+’ foldable will support full apps and keyboard on outer screen

The upcoming Motorola Razr foldable is nearing, and more leaks are telling us what to expect, including a sensible rebrand in the US market and support for full apps and a keyboard on the outer display.

Evan Blass, who has leaked the upcoming Razr a few times at this point, today tweeted a new batch of materials that tells us a few things we hadn’t previously heard. Most importantly, that including a clarification on branding.

While the upcoming foldable lineup has been referred to as the “Razr 40” series throughout many past leaks, it’s now looking like the “Razr 40 Ultra” will not be the name we see in the US market. Rather, it will actually be called the “Motorola Razr+.” That implies that the cheaper Razr, if it’s sold in the US, would simply be called “Razr.”

That certainly makes sense, as Motorola’s “40” branding only applies to the Edge series internationally. In the US, the company’s flagship is simply called the “Edge+.”

Beyond that, Blass also shared several more new bits of marketing material for the “Motorola Razr+,” including two videos that show the cover display using full apps and a full keyboard. That’s wonderful to see, as it not only keeps the functionality Motorola had in place with its older Razr models, but also continues to offer something that the likes of Samsung, Oppo, Vivo, and others have not. All of those “flippables” only support limited widgets on the outer displays, and in many cases not even voice dictation for replying to messages.

The new Motorola Razr – whatever it may end up being called – is confirmed to launch on June 1 and expected to cost around $1,000.

