 Skip to main content

NFL Sunday Ticket won’t go to businesses through YouTube TV, as DirecTV strikes deal

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | May 26 2023 - 8:29 am PT
0 Comments
nfl sunday ticket youtube

NFL Sunday Ticket is seeing its first-ever shake-up this season with the popular sports package moving over to YouTube TV and YouTube after over a decade attached to DirecTV. However, Google’s big deal won’t apply to businesses showing those games, as DirecTV will still be the distributor.

As reported by CNBC, DirecTV has struck a deal with EverPass Media, the current rights holder for commercial use of NFL Sunday Ticket. This new deal puts a middleman between DirecTV and the NFL, but ultimately will still allow the satellite provider to continue to offer Sunday Ticket to businesses such as bars, restaurants, hotels, casinos, and more throughout the United States.

The new deal starts with the 2023 season, right as YouTube starts its residential distribution.

The agreement, which kicks in for the 2023 season, gives DirecTV the ability to use its network of satellite TV installations to connect sports bars, casinos, restaurants and hotels throughout the U.S. with “Sunday Ticket,” just as it has in previous years, said the people.

Notably, this deal with EverPass Media doesn’t guarantee an exclusive for DirecTV. The door is open for other cable or even streaming companies to negotiate an agreement for commercial distribution of NFL Sunday Ticket.

Just yesterday, YouTube TV opened up unlimited concurrent streams of NFL Sunday Ticket games to its subscribers, but with the limitation that those can only be at a subscriber’s home address. That’s likely in place to avoid a situation where businesses attempt to use YouTube TV for these games.

More on NFL Sunday Ticket:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

YouTube TV

YouTube TV
NFL Sunday Ticket

NFL Sunday Ticket

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.