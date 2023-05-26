How to turn on Google’s new AI Search Generative Experience

For some users, Google has completely overhauled Search with AI, pushing what it calls the “Search Generative Experience.” While the experience is limited, some users have the option to turn it on now. Here’s how to turn on Search Generative Experience – SGE – and Google with AI.

It’s easy to assume most people are used to the Google Search experience we’ve known and appreciated for years on end. While the foundation stays the same, things are starting to shift a little bit, with a Google experience that is bolstered by smarter, more contextual, and more dynamic results.

Using the progress Google has made with AI up to this point, the company is overhauling Search with several new AI features and tools under the Search Generative Experience umbrella. That includes new AI-powered snapshots, which showcase quick, contextual results for your query or prompt. Rather than rattling off links, Google Search will develop a summary in answer to the question utilizing multiple sources – shown off to the right.

On top of that, the SGE is meant to facilitate conversations. In effect, this means you can keep asking follow-up questions and get more information as the questions come up. This feature is a breath of fresh air in comparison to standard AI-free Search, which requires additional and alternatively worded searches. Rather than starting over, simply ask for a quick follow-up and get information that’s relevant to the entire conversation.

How to get started with Google’s AI Search

Since the program is in its baby stages, there are a couple of criteria that need to be met before users can turn the feature on in Search. Users need to have signed up for Labs and be a Google One Premium (2+ TB) subscriber. These limitations are temporary, but that’s how it stands at the time of writing. Even if you’re not a subscriber, sign up for the free Labs anyway because that restriction might fall eventually.

We have a full guide on signing up for the SGE Lab, and it takes only a couple of minutes.

Once you’re signed up for Labs, complete the following:

In Google Search – mobile or web – look for the Labs icon. Click or tap it. Look for the SGE card. Tap or click the toggle so it’s set to “on.” Hit I agree.

Once you do that, you have access to Google’s new AI Generative Search Experience. Our breakdown of the current state of the feature is a helpful guide to using it, though the best approach is to ask natural questions that you wouldn’t normally be able to Google with much success.

If you’re not a Google One subscriber, don’t worry. The SGE feature will likely be on its way to others who have signed up for the Lab in preview, though it might take a little time.