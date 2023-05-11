Google One Premium will offer ‘priority access’ to Search Labs and SGE

Following the announcement of Search Labs to test the upcoming Search Generative Experience (SGE), Google One subscribers are getting “priority access,” though it’s won’t be immediate.

There are three sets of Google One plans. “Basic” is 100 GB for $1.99/month, while paying $2.99/mo gets you 200 GB and is considered “Standard.” 2 TB and higher (5, 10, 20, 30 TB) is” Premium” with 10% back in the Google Store and extra Google Workspace features.

Those on Google One Premium plans today were emailed to simply sign up for the Search Labs waitlist, which anyone has been able to do since yesterday. However, this is not a guarantee you’re getting in on Day 1 as those “access spots are limited.”

However, “Google One Premium plan members will have priority access as soon as more spots become available.”

Search Labs is rolling out “in the coming weeks,” according to today’s email.

As we’ve said in the past, having some generative AI features eventually be paid makes a great deal of sense given the cost associated with this technology. Gen AI in Google Search will most likely be free given the model of a search engine, but a subset of more premium features in Workspace could eventually be locked down to a subscription.

