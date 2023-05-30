Chromecast with Google TV updated to April 2023 patch

Following an update last month, the Chromecast with Google TV is getting an update to the April 2023 security patch.

STTE.230319.008.R1 only has two changelog entries:

Android security patch level has been updated to Apr 2023

Other bug fixes and performance improvements

We’re seeing the 140MB update on a Chromecast with Google TV 4K, but it’s presumably also rolling out to the HD model like before.

The last update (STTE.221215.004.A1) brought both the HD and 4K Chromecast models to the January 2023 security patch level. It also lacked any other identified fixes, while there’s no remote update (still 26.5) today.

The fact that Google is only a month behind on the security level feels somewhat notable, with this update following the last one after a relatively short period.

To download the April 2023 update on your Chromecast with Google TV, go to Settings > System > About > System update. It looks to be widely available this evening.

More on Google TV: