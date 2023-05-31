 Skip to main content

The Google Podcasts website is partially broken

Avatar for Abner Li  | May 31 2023 - 8:28 am PT
0 Comments

Google Podcasts is supposed to remain (for the time being) and not be merged with YouTube Music, but the desktop website is partially broken at the moment. 

Opening podcasts.google.com today reveals a navigation drawer that has overlapped with the main column of content. Besides being visually jarring and preventing you from easily reading the feed of recommendations (tap the hamburger button), links to various Google Podcasts sections — Explore, Subscriptions, Queue, and Settings — are broken and no longer clickable. They remain inaccessible when you adjust the width of the page.

Fortunately, direct links still work:

Other functionality like searching and starting podcasts is unaffected. There are no issues with the mobile apps on Android or iOS.

Google Podcasts has not seen any major additions in the past several years. The last update was Material You tweaks and Dynamic Color on Android in September of 2021. In fact, episode results are no longer surfaced in Google Search. 

When podcasts in YouTube Music was announced in February, Google told us that the new YouTube podcasting effort is different from Google Podcasts, with “no plans to merge the two apps.”

A more critical read of that would be how Google Podcasts will remain until podcasts in YouTube Music are feature complete (RSS) and available worldwide (currently US-only). However, I definitely believe that there’s room for the two apps to co-exist. Some people don’t want music and podcasts to appear side-by-side, while the simplicity of Google Podcasts makes it one of the company’s better apps. It would be nice if it got an influx of new features after initial development on YouTube is complete.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Podcasts

Google Podcasts

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com