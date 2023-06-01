Deals: Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra from $786, Sony XM4 ANC Headphones hit $278, more

All of today’s best deals are now up for grabs and headlined by some of the best discounts yet on Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra. Now starting from $786, you’re scoring last year’s flagship for less with up to $400 in savings attached. Then, the first price cut of the year has landed on the popular Sony XM4 ANC headphones at $278 to pair with a rare discount on Philips Hue’s popular Play Bar color ambient lights. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy S22 Ultra delivers flagship features for less

If you’re not sold on Samsung’s latest, maybe some even steeper discounts on the Galaxy S22 Ultra will sway you to upgrade to a new flagship smartphone. The unlocked handset is now on sale courtesy of Amazon and dropping to some of the best prices of all-time. The savings kick off with the 128GB capacity at $786. That’s down from the usual $1,200 going rate in order to land at the best price we’ve seen. It’s $414 off what you’d typically pay and $14 under our previous mention. There’s also savings on some other capacity models, which we detail below.

While clearly not the new S23 model, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is still a notable handset, delivering previous-generation flagship features including an embedded S Pen for note taking and doodling, the 6.8-inch SuperAMOLED display, and a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip. The 108MP photo resolution and Portrait Mode that “auto-detects and adjusts to what you want front and center” are nice touches here alongside the 5,000mAh battery with 45W Super-Fast charging. Check out our hands-on review.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra capacities on sale:

A great addition to your new handset would be picking up one of Samsung’s in-house covers. A highlight amongst the official selection is the S-View Flip Cover, which protects your Galaxy S22 Ultra with a folio design. On the front of the case there’s also a unique feature thanks to a cut out that lets you quickly check the time as well as any other notifications. And now sitting at $34, it’s an even more affordable option from the usual $50 price point.

Sony’s popular XM4 ANC headphones see first discount of the year

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless ANC Headphones for $278 in a ll three styles. Down from the usual $348 going rate for the very first time this year, you’re now looking at a new 2023 low at $70 off. This is the best we’ve seen since it landed on sale over the holiday shopping season last year, and is now at the third-best price to date of all-time. While not the new XM5 model that just hit the scene, Sony’s previous-generation headphones arrive with plenty of flagship features and an even more affordable price point. Everything comes centered around improved active noise cancellation and then backed by a new Bluetooth audio chip that can pair with two devices simultaneously. Not to mention up to 30-hours of playback on a single charge and a USB-C port for when it comes time to refuel, as well. You can also get a closer look at the Sony XM4 headphones in our launch coverage.

Also on sale today, Amazon is now offering the Sony WF-1000XM4 ANC True Wireless Earbuds for $198 in two styles. Down from $278, you’re looking at the second-best price to date at $80 off. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen throughout 2023 so far, much like the Sony XM4 Headphones above. Delivering Sony’s latest pair of active noise cancelling earbuds, its new XM4 arrive with a design thats 40% smaller than its predecessor while still packing IPX4 water resistance. Its companion Qi charging case delivers up to 24 hours of playback, and rounds out the package alongside a new Integrated Processor V1 for improved active noise cancellation. You can get the full rundown on features in our launch coverage, as well.

Philips Hue’s popular Play Bar color ambient lights see rare discount

After seeing the very first discount land on one of the newer additions to the Philips Hue stable, the savings are now carrying over to one of its more popular offerings. The Philips Hue Play Bars are some notable offerings for adding accent lighting anywhere in your home, but even more so behind TVs, desks, and monitors. Now Amazon is offering a rare chance to save, dropping the 2-pack base kit down to $99. Today’s offer is down from the $160 price tag it has been trending at for all of 2023 so far and beats the last mention we saw from over the holiday season by an extra $33. It’s within $1 of a refurbished offer we just saw, while also landing at the best price of the year at 40% off. This started at a $130 MSRP but saw a price hike like many other devices as a result of the pandemic.

These Hue Play lights are perfect options for adding bias lighting to your home theater, desk, or just some shelving. Each of the included light bars come with an adhesive 3M mount that can also double as a stand. So whether you want to attach them right to the back of the TV or place the lights on a console, next to your monitor, or somewhere else in your home office, this kit has you covered. I personally have five of these set up around my TV and have found them to be a wonderful solution to ambient lighting.

