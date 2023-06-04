Pixel 7 Pro is $699 for Father’s Day after $200 discount

Following the last offer that ended in mid-April, Google is now discounting the Pixel 7 Pro by $200.
The previous deals were spring-themed and took $150 off the flagship. The Google Store is now marking Father’s Day with a $200 (Amazon, Best Buy) discount for all Pixel 7 Pro storage options.
As such, the flagship starts at $699 for 128 GB, while you can get the 512 GB model for just $899. The phone is now almost eight months old, with the Pixel 8 (and rumors) on the horizon. It will get Android version updates until October 2025 followed by two more years of security patches.
There’s no discount on the smaller Pixel 7 (besides trade-ins), but the Pixel 6a is down to $299 (Amazon, Best Buy). The Pixel 7a is still $499.
The Pixel Watch starts at $299.99 (Amazon) after $50 off and you can get the LTE model for $329.99 ($70 discount, Amazon), while $40 off brings the Pixel Buds Pro to $159.99 (Amazon, Best Buy).
