Google’s Pixel 7 and 7 Pro get gorgeous live edge wood cases from Carved

Pixel phones have been neglected when it comes to case and accessory options for a while, but that’s slowly changing. This week, another new style of Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro case has arrived – this time with the super unique wood cases from Carved.

Carved is a case company that specializes in “live edge” cases. The wood cases are made from real wood with resin highlights that often include very bright colors. Each case is made by hand from burl wood and is completely unique from any other. There are a few core designs, but no two Carved cases are the same.

Our Pixel 7 Pro Live Edge cases are simply amazing. We start with a unique piece of burl wood and transform it into a unique piece of art, perfectly shaped to fit and protect your Pixel 7 Pro. Every case is one of a kind and made at our shop in Elkhart, Indiana.

For years now, these cases have been exclusive to iPhone and Samsung Galaxy devices, with these Pixel launches being the company’s first for Google phones. At this point, there’s no support for Pixel 6 series devices or the Pixel 7a – just the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

Notably, though, these cases don’t come cheap. For both Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, Carved cases will cost $189 apiece. That’s the same price you’d pay for a “live edge” case for iPhone or Galaxy. Currently, Carved isn’t offering its rubber-sided cases (which cost only $60) for Pixel 7 devices at this time – we certainly hope that changes soon.

