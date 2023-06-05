Hublot’s new $5,400 smartwatch gets Wear OS 3, but with Snapdragon 4100+

Wear OS is getting another ultra-premium smartwatch, with the new Hublot Big Bang E Gen 3 launching today for $5,400 with Wear OS 3 and an unfortunately outdated processor.

The Hublot Bing Bang E Gen 3 follows up on the series that first launched in 2020. It packs a refreshed, refined design compared to prior generations in “Black Magic” and “White Ceramic” color options (via Wareable).

The 44mm casing of Gen 3 is built using “microblasted and polished ceramic” which creates a textured look. That ceramic build was chosen, Hublot explains, for its durability and ability to “stand the test of time.” The watch is also 3ATM water resistant – notably less than a lot of other modern smartwatches – and uses a sapphire crystal over the display.

The strap is made from rubber but can be replaced with a proprietary connector that has a quick-switch button. In a video on its website, Hublot shows several band colors, but they aren’t for sale just yet. When they do arrive, they’ll certainly be pricey if they line up with the rest of the brand’s offerings.

Hublot Big Bang E Gen 3 is also the brand’s first smartwatch with Wear OS 3, which brings new features, a bunch of new watch faces, and also a new app to pair the smartwatch. But, notably, the watch is still running on top of Qualcomm’s now-outdated Snapdragon Wear 4100+, rather than the new W5+ found in the TicWatch Pro 5.

The Hublot Big Bang E Gen 3, like prior models, is a pricey watch, with both color options costing $5,400. Orders are open now from Hublot’s website.

