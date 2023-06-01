 Skip to main content

Wear OS getting new Keep and Spotify Tiles, Google Wallet transit cards

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 1 2023 - 6:00 am PT
In the coming weeks, Google is rolling out a trio of new features for Wear OS watches, including several new Tiles.

First announced at I/O 2023 last month alongside Wear OS 4, Spotify is getting three new Tiles. The one for podcasts will show new episodes from subscriptions, while another provides quick access to playlists and other works that are in your “heavy rotation.” Each one features a “More” button to browse in the app.

You also get a “DJ” Tile for quick access to your “personalized lineup of music.” There’s also a new complication in the shape of the Spotify icon that presumably just opens the app. You could place an app icon before, but this one should be themed to your watch face’s accent color instead of staying green the entire time.

As we previously reported, Google Keep is getting a single-note Tile that also lets you pin a list to the left or right of your watch face. It joins the existing shortcuts for “Note creation.”

Lastly, Google Wallet for Wear OS is adding support for transit cards. This will initially support Clipper cards (BART) in the San Francisco Bay Area and Washington, D.C.’s SmarTrip. This is supported on Wear OS 2+ devices, and you can just tap your watch to the reader.

These updates for Wear OS will start rolling out today.

