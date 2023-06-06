Deals: OnePlus 11 5G lands at all-time low of $100 off, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro $190, more

All of today’s best deals are now live with the second-ever cash discount on the new OnePlus 11 5G at $100 off. Plus, the best price of the year has arrived on Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at $190 to go alongside a discount on Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds with Google Fast Pair and ANC. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus 11 5G sees second-ever cash discount to $700

Seeing only its second-ever cash discount, the new OnePlus 11 5G has now landed at $700. Slashing $100 when you score the elevated 256GB model, today’s price cut makes this the same price as the standard 128GB model. It’s down from $800 for the first time since March and matches the all-time low.

Everything with the new OnePlus 11 comes centered around the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that, on top of the improved performance in its own right, also features integrated AI processes to improve background app usage and improved multitasking. While the pro naming scheme is nowhere to be found this time around, you will find other fitting inclusions for a flagship handset, like a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display backed by Dolby Vision compatibility, as well as a new 80W SUPERVOOC charger for speedy refuels. Its triple rear camera array with a 50 MP main sensor rounds out the package you can read in our launch coverage.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro land at best price of the year of $190

Amazon is now offering the best price of the year on the latest Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Available in all three colors, the brand’s newest pair of true wireless earbuds are now down to $189.99 shipped from the usual $230 price tag. This is $10 under our previous mention and the best we’ve seen since in April, when it also sold for $40 off. Available in the Graphite, Bora Purple, and White colorways, Samsung’s latest Galaxy Buds 2 Pro just hit the scene last fall and arrived as the second-generation flagship listening experience for the Galaxy stable.

Packed into the refreshed design, the new releases arrive with Hi-Res audio support in the form of 24-bit playback to complement the overhauled active noise cancellation performance. Battery life clocks in at solid five hours from the buds themselves, with the charging case delivering up to 30 hours of extra listening in a build that’s 15% smaller than the previous-generation pair. You can learn all about the new experience over in our hands-on review.

Save Jabra’s new Elite 5 earbuds with Google Fast Pair and ANC

If you’re looking for a more platform-agnostic solution to the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, Amazon is now offering the just-released Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds for $120. Available across three colorways, today’s offer lands from the usual $150 price tag in order to knock $30 off. This is still one of the first chances to save, the second-best price to date, and the lowest since a one-day discount in February. Jabra’s latest addition to its stable of true wireless earbuds arrive in the form of the new Elite 5 buds.

These offerings pack hybrid active noise cancellation out of the box that comes backed by six built-in microphones for tuning out distracting ambient audio. The actual listening experience comes powered by 6mm drivers, with support for aptX audio. Google Fast Pair then supplements the Bluetooth connectivity and rounds out the package with seven hours of playback from the earbuds themselves and another 28 hours from the charging case. Our launch coverage offers some additional insight too.

Extra 15% off Philips Hue sale live from $13

Amazon today is back with one of our favorite smart home promotions, taking 15% off almost the entire assortment of Philips Hue smart bulbs in the process. Marking the first sale of this caliber in months, today’s offers are largely either matching the best discounts of the year or marking new 2023 lows. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite this time around also happens to be the perfect way to dive into the ecosystem for the first time. Amazon currently offers the Philips Hue Smart Button Color Ambiance Starter Kit for $153. Normally fetching $180, today’s offer is marking a return to the second-best discount yet.

It has been beaten only twice before, with this also landing at the second-lowest price of the year. Packed with three of the new medium lumen LED smart bulbs, this starter pack is centered around the Hue bridge for pairing everything with Siri, Alexa, and Assistant out of the box. The three lights all sport full color output at the equivalent of a 75W traditional bulb. Then a Hue Smart Button rounds out the package for family members who aren’t ready to fully adopt voice-enabled lights.

Google brings ANC, ‘Hey Google’ support, and 31-hour battery life to Pixel Buds Pro

Amazon is now offering Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro for $160 across all four styles of the true wireless earbuds. Taking $40 off the usual $200 going rate, you’re looking at only the third notable markdown of the year and the best in over a month at within $10 of the all-time low. It’s the second-best price to date, too.

Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg, heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

