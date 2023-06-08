 Skip to main content

New Google Play Books icon rolling out

Avatar for Abner Li  | Jun 8 2023 - 4:00 pm PT
Google Play Books new logo

As we spotted a month ago, Google is rolling out the new Play Books app icon on Android along with a navigation rail on tablets.

The new logo keeps the triangle but rounds out the three points. The protruding rectangular book has been removed, with just a bookmark in its place. In terms of color, it’s a very refreshing dark blue for the background and something a bit lighter for the bookmark. This icon definitely did not need the four-color treatment. It joins the new icons for Play Games and Play Console.

This icon is rolling out with version 2023.5.30.0.1 of Google Play Books on Android. You can also find the new logo live on the Play Store listing, as well as the play.google.com/books favicon.

new Play Books icon

Given that the triangle motif remains, Google will most likely not change the “Play Books” name. This new icon would have been the perfect opportunity for a rebrand away from “Play,” which was only ever justified by audiobook support.

Meanwhile, Google recently updated the app on tablets with a navigation rail that replaces the bottom bar. There are no other changes, with a full-width search bar and filter carousel still in use. Dynamic Color theming is also not present here.

Play Books is one of the last apps to get a Material You overhaul.

