Google releases Pixel Tablet ‘tangorpro’ factory images

With the Pixel Tablet now available, Google today released Android 13 factory images with the June 2023 security patch.

Out of the box, the Pixel Tablet is running TD2A.230203.028, and a day-one update takes you to TQ3A.230605.009.A1 with the June 2023 security patch. This is Android 13 QPR3 and features the latest enhancements from this month’s Pixel Feature Drop.

Compared to phones, there should only be a single build every month, as there are no carrier considerations.

Images allow owners to restore a software-damaged Pixel Tablet to the original factory firmware. However, Google says it is “typically easier and safer to sideload the full OTA image instead.”

Meanwhile, Google’s factory images page provides additional confirmation that the Pixel Tablet is officially codenamed “tangorpro,” where “pro” refers to the Tensor G2 instead of the first-generation Google chip.

The Pixel Tablet will get “guaranteed Android version updates until” June 2026, followed by two years of security patches. Meanwhile, the Charging Speaker Dock is “updated automatically if your tablet is connected to the Internet when you dock it,” like any other Nest speaker and Smart Display.

