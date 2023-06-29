Deals: Motorola razr+ $150 off, Bose QuietComfort II earbuds $249, more

All of today’s best deals are headlined by an early chance to lock in Prime Day pricing on Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone at $150 off. That’s joined by a $50 discount on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds II at $249, as well as much of the same savings on the Wyze Floodlight Cam at $50. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Lock in a $150 discount on Motorola’s new razr+ folding smartphone

Earlier this month, Motorola revealed its shiny new foldable smartphone. Taking another shot at bringing the classic flip-phone form factor and giving it a more modern refresh, the Motorola razr+ just hit the scene at $1,000. But if you’re looking to try out the handset we’ve been raving about over the past few weeks without paying full price, Amazon is stepping in with a Prime Day offer. Unlike other discounts that’ll be going live come July 11, Amazon is making potential buyers sign up to score the savings ahead of time. Heading over to the Motorola razr+ landing page will allow you to request an invite to score the unlocked smartphone for $850. That’s $150 off and a new all-time low, as well as the first chance to save on the just-released handset. Head below for everything you need to know about locking in the first-ever Motorola razr+ deal.

Motorola just launched its latest smart flip phone earlier in the month, giving its classic razr some new life with all of the frills of a modern device. The folding experience is centered around a refreshed cover display that shines above all other foldables on the market. It has a 3.6-inch panel that’s backed by a 144Hz refresh rate. It’s large enough that you’ll actually want to use it for more than just a quick glance at notifications and the time, even offering support for a keyboard to pop up to quickly reply to messages.

From there, you’re looking at a folding 6.9-inch FHD+ panel with 165Hz refresh rate on the inner display of the Motorola razr+. A Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip gives you the latest in Android silicon these days, and comes backed by 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage in tow, too. Our hands-on review breaks down what to expect from the new smartphone, but our first impressions couldn’t be better on the latest from Motorola.

Save $50 on the Bose QuietComfort earbuds II at $249

Amazon is now offering a chance to bring home the latest flagship listening experience from Bose at one of the best prices yet. Dropping from the usual $299 going rate, the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds II have already become one of the go-to options out there for skipping a first-party solution from Apple or Google. Now dropping down to $249 in two styles, you’re looking at $50 in savings in order to lock in the second-best price to date. It comes within $20 of the all-time low and is the best we’ve seen since back in December. Pricing is also matched directly from Bose, too.

The new QuietComfort Earbuds II arrive with an updated design that is 33% smaller than its predecessor. Listening-wise, there’s a new CustomTune sound calibration feature that automatically ensures your content sounds its best on every listening session. And really taking on Apple’s latest, you’ll find best-in-class ANC to go alongside adaptive listening and transparency modes. We breakdown exactly what to expect in our announcement coverage, as well.

Score a 50% discount on Wyze Floodlight Cam at $50

Woot is now offering the Wyze Floodlight Cam for $50 for those who don’t mind going with a refurbished offering. Delivery will run you $6 otherwise. Normally fetching $100, like you’d currently pay at Amazon for a new condition model, today’s offer lands at a new all-time low with 50% in savings attached. This is $25 under our previous mention, as well.

Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection, which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too. Includes a 90-day warranty.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]

I refused to pay $100 shipping, so I made my own Playseat Trophy shifter mount [Video]