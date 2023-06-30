Deals: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 $450 off, Philips Hue smart bulbs from $19, more

All of this week’s best deals are coming to a close with a fresh batch of markdowns live for Friday, heading into the holiday weekend. While the Pixel Fold is stealing the spotlight in the foldable world, extra savings on Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 make the tried and true option a better value at the $450 off all-time low. It’s joined by some Philips Hue smart bulbs that work with Assistant out of the box from $19 too. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a better value than other foldables at all-time low of $1,350

Google’s first-ever foldable just hit the scene this week, and underwhelming first impressions unfortunately followed. So if your hopes that the company would release a smartphone worthy of bringing home were dashed, it’d be better to go with a tried and true foldable instead. Ending the week, Amazon is beginning to clear out the existing Galaxy Z Fold 4 5G smartphone. Samsung’s current-generation folding handset normally sells for $1,800 when you pick up an unlocked handset but is now returning to the all-time low for only the second time at $1,349.99. Today’s offer lands at $450 off while delivering a match of the best Amazon discount for only the second time this year. It’s $50 under many of the other price cuts throughout 2023 so far, is the first chance to save in over a month, and is a notable chance to lock in a compelling smartphone experience for far less than retail.

Samsung’s latest-generation flagship foldable arrives as the new Galaxy Z Fold 4. Now an even better value several months after being revealed last fall, everything comes powered by the latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, which is packed into a 7.6-inch display. The familiar folding form factor still packs a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside, both of which have a taller aspect ratio this time around. And speaking of! There’s a new under-display selfie camera that you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Phillips Hue High Lumen smart bulbs fall to best prices of the year

Amazon is now offering one of our favorite smart home lighting solutions at the best price of the year. Courtesy of the Philips Hue stable, its Color Ambiance High Lumen Smart Bulb now sells for $43. Normally fetching $65, today’s discount pairs a direct price cut with the added coupon savings in order to deliver the lowest we’ve seen in all of 2023. This amounts to $22 in savings, is $12 under our previous mention from April, and is still one of the first markdowns – period. Delivering the brightest color bulb from Philips Hue yet, its recent release has a higher lumen output that’s the equivalent of a 100W traditional bulb. Other than providing more light for your space, there’s the same notable feature set as its other offerings, like Bluetooth connectivity for pairing with Alexa or Assistant devices, Zigbee for integrating into a HomeKit setup, and the ability to add a pop of color to any space.

A far more affordable solution to bringing some of the best smart home lighting tech on the market into your setup, the Philips Hue White Ambiance High Lumen Bulb is also on sale right now. Seeing much of the same extra 15% discount as the lead deal, this one drops from the usual $45 going rate down to $30. This is $15 off and undercuts our previous mention by an extra $4. These bulbs, on top of adjusting brightness, also let you change the color temperature for setting cooler colors in the morning and warmer hues at night. And if that’s still too pricey for you, drop the color temperature adjustments by going with the standard High Lumen White Bulb at $19, down from $22. Both options are still brighter than other Hue bulbs on the market, with an equivalent 100W output.

Save $350 or more on Anker’s latest PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station

Earlier this month, Anker launched its new Solix brand, retrofitting its existing portable power stations and solar panels into a distinct subbrand. Today, we’re seeing some discounts go live across the lineup, all of which come headlined by the PowerHouse 767 GaNPrime power station at $1,649. Today’s offer lands at $350 off the usual $1,999 going rate. This had originally launched at $2,199 and is now landing with some extra savings to hit the second-best discount yet. It comes within $50 of the all-time low too. Living up to its status as Anker’s most full-featured power station so far, the new PowerHouse 767 arrives centered around a massive 2,048Wh internal battery. Backed by GaNPrime charging tech, this unit can also handle dishing out 2,400W of power from its 12 different charging options. There’s notably an RC port to go alongside four full AC outlets, three USB-C outputs, USB-A, and a pair of car outlets. We break down what to expect in our coverage from back in December too.

As we detailed back in December, Anker’s power station also comes supplemented with some add-on gear to help extend its battery life or just refuel away from home. Leaning into the off-grid nature, the dual 200W solar panel bundle kicks things off and is on sale for $2,499. This is down from its usual $3,099 going rate, delivering a new all-time low at $100 below our previous mention. Then for some extended runtime, the Anker PowerHouse 767 also comes packaged with one of the 760 Expansion Batteries for $2,599. This set would normally run you $3,299 and is also at an all-time low, beating the previous discount by an extra $100, as well.

