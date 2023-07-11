Protect your home with deals on Aqara’s Matter-enabled products this Prime Day

You can make your smart home more future-proof and secure by taking advantage of Aqara’s Prime Day deals on Matter-enabled products, including smart locks, doorbells, and more.

If you’re not familiar, Matter is a new standard for smart home technology that makes it possible to add products to ecosystems like Google Home, Samsung SmartThings, Apple HomeKit, and more. More importantly, Matter ensures you can make the most of your smart home gadgets without (necessarily) needing a particular company’s dedicated app. Notably, to use Matter devices with Google Home, you’ll need something like the Google Nest Hub Max or Nest Audio in your home and within range.

Aqara is one of the leading brands of smart home gear and has committed itself to adding Matter to its broad catalog of products. Over 40 of Aqara’s offerings, including quite a few older options, have been upgraded to support Matter by way of the first product we’d like to highlight, the Aqara Hub M2.

As mentioned, the Hub M2 is your gateway to introducing Aqara’s vast ecosystem of smart home improvements to your home. It’s always supported the Google Home ecosystem natively, but now it can serve as a Matter-enabled bridge for Aqara’s devices. For security and peace of mind, you can connect door/window sensors, water leak detectors, motion sensors, and more.

The Aqara Hub M2 also includes an IR blaster, allowing it to act as a smart remote for things like your TV or air conditioner. There’s even a speaker within the Hub M2 that can provide security alerts and notify you when someone’s ringing the doorbell.

Typically retailing at $59.99, the Aqara Hub M2 is available for $44.99 during Prime Day – a 25% discount.

Just this month, Aqara launched the Door and Window Sensor P2, which is compatible with Matter right out of the box and built on the Thread Protocol. This next-generation security sensor will alert you to any potential intruders, while the use of Thread ensures you have the latest low-latency tech and digital security.

Another essential component of any good home security system is a video camera protecting your front door – a job expertly handled by the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4. As you’d expect from a video doorbell, Aqara’s option offers alerts on your phone – or a device like the Nest Hub – when someone rings the doorbell or is seen on camera. You can also remotely speak to whoever is at the door, including through a voice changer in Aqara’s app.

To save your doorbell’s security videos, Aqara offers free seven-day recording history in the cloud. Additionally, to keep your videos for longer, the Smart Video Doorbell G4’s second piece – a chime speaker kept inside your home – includes a microSD card slot.

While plenty of doorbell cameras can identify faces, the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 includes built-in AI features that can save and identify up to 30 unique faces. Better yet, Aqara offers all of this without a subscription fee. Uniquely, you can even choose to have a certain smart home routine activated when the doorbell sees a particular face – and this works even without an Internet connection.

During Prime Day, you can pick up the Aqara Smart Video Doorbell G4 at a 20% discount, bringing the price down to $95.99.

Aqara’s Doorbell G4 is also deeply integrated with the company’s flagship security product, the Smart Lock U100. If you know the person that rang the doorbell, you can immediately choose to unlock the front door with a single tap in the Aqara app.

This Matter-enabled (via the Hub M2) and DIY-installable lock can be unlocked in numerous convenient ways while maintaining your home security:

Tap your iPhone or Apple Watch to the lock

Press your finger on the fingerprint sensor

Enter an unlock code (including permanent, periodic, and one-time codes) “Anti-peep passwords” allows you to add random digits before/after to better disguise your password.

Tap an Aqara NFC tag

Unlock via a smart home app (e.g. Google Home)

Ask Google Assistant or

Knowing that our world of “smart” things can sometimes fail – for instance, if a phone is lost or broken, a code is forgotten, batteries are dead, etc. – the Smart Lock U100 includes multiple backup entry methods. If the lock’s battery dies unexpectedly, you can charge it from an exterior USB-C port. Or, if all else fails, you can use a traditional mechanical key to get in.

Suffice it to say the Aqara Smart Lock U100 is built for the future and ready for the challenges of today. You can pick it up during Prime Day to get a total 20% discount (deal + coupon), bringing the lock’s price down to $151.99.

These three highlights barely scratch the surface of what Aqara has to offer this Prime Day. So, whether you’re looking to make the leap to Matter, add security and convenience to your home, or start your smart home from scratch, Aqara has Prime Day deals suited to your needs. But act fast, as these deals won’t last long.

Check out all of the Aqara Prime Day deals on Amazon here.