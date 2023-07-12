Best Google Prime Day 2023 deals: Pixel 7 Pro $649, razr+ $100 off, more

Amazon Prime Day week has arrived, and the team at 9to5Toys will be working around the clock in order to bring you all of the best discounts over the next several days. Bigger than ever this year, as the savings branch out from just Amazon and over to other retailers like Best Buy, Walmart, and Target – all of which have launched their own savings events to compete. Below, you’ll find all of the best Google Prime Day 2023 deals across a range of categories, like tech, home goods, fashion, and more.

Best Prime Day deals now going live in summer sale

Amazon will be rolling out all of its best Prime Day deals on this landing page through the week. That will include price drops on first-party products like Amazon’s Echo speakers and Fire TV streamers, along with a host of revolving Gold Boxes that will refresh every few hours on Amazon’s Prime Day hub.

Google discounts land alongside Android favorites

Google is also rolling out some of the best deals of the year in honor of Prime Day this year. Ranging from its latest flagship handset to Assistant-enabled smart home gear from Nest to earbuds and other accessories, the deals live down below deliver new all-time lows across many of the releases.

Google releases

Discounts from OnePlus, Samsung, and more

Featured Deal: Roborock’s models are one of the best choices for those looking for a robot vacuum or mop. Around Prime Day, the company is bringing the best discounts for some of its newest and more popular products. Now’s your chance to score an autonomous cleaning solution in plenty of different form-factors, including high-end solutions and more affordable offerings.

Amazon sets the stage with Echo speakers and more

Despite other retailers looking to steal the spotlight, Prime Day 2023 is of course all about Amazon. So it’s no surprise to see that the company is setting the pace for all of the other discounts this week by marking down its own in-house gear. So far, deep discounts have already been launched on many of the company’s popular devices, including Echo speakers, Fire TVs, and more.

Apple delivers some of the best Prime Day deals

Joining the best Google Prime Day deals, it’s no surprise that the shopping event is also delivering some deep discounts on Apple gear. The markdowns are still going live, but have carried over to just about every corner of our favorite Cupertino company’s lineup. Over on the Apple front for Prime Day, 2023 is already seeing some of the best discounts of the shopping event, courtesy of our favorite Cupertino company. Ranging from the lowest prices to date on M2 machines of both the iPad and MacBook form factors, there are also the best discounts of the year on AirPods, official MagSafe accessories, and so much more.

Notable Mac discounts steal the show

iPad markdowns abound

Apple Watch discounts starting too

Prime Day deals land on Apple’s latest AirPods

Save on official accessories, too

General tech:

As far as other technology goes, Prime Day is usually one of the best times of the year, and 2022 is of course no exception. This time around, you’ll be able to save on the latest from brands like Samsung, Sony, Eve, Philips Hue, JBL, Nintendo, and many others. Our favorite discounts live so far are detailed down below, most of which are sitting at new all-time lows.

Headphones

Smart Home gear:

Hard drives, storage, and more:

Best Prime Day 2023 fashion deals:

Frequently Asked Questions:

When is Amazon Prime Day? Amazon Prime Day kicks off on July 11 and will run through the following day on July 12. The 48-hours of deals will likely spill over into the rest of the week as top brands keep the discounts rolling. What deals can you expect for Amazon Prime Day? Nearly every single product category will be seeing steep discounts through Amazon’s 48-hour shopping event. Though highlights take the form of tech, home goods, fashion, toys, and more. Is Prime Day only for members? Largely, yes. Amazon limits many of its Prime Day deals to members of its 2-day subscription service. Though some offers are available for all shoppers. Is Prime Day worth it? Yes! 9to5Toys scours Amazon and the web for all of the best deals. While these summer sales may not have the best reputation, the deals that we do share are often times new all-time lows, the best of the year, or just rare chances to save on hard-to-find gear.

