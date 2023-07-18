Tuesday’s best deals: Google Nest Hub Max $169, Motorola Edge+ $100 off, more

All of Tuesday’s best discounts are now on deck thanks to 9to5Toys. Stepping up to bat first is the best price of the year on Google Nest Hub Max at $169. That’s joined by only the second chance to save on the new Motorola Edge+ with 68W fast charging in two at the $700 low. Plus, you can wrap Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro around your wrist at $379. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Best price of the year takes $60 off Google Nest Hub Max

Today we’re tracking only the third discount of the year on Google’s latest Nest Hub Max. Dropping in price courtesy of B&H down to $169, today’s discount lands with $60 in savings attached. This is the first chance to save since back in April when it sold for $20 more and arrives as a new 2023 low in the process. The savings are also matched over at Best Buy at $1 more, too. Google Nest Hub Max delivers the brand’s flagship Assistant package with a 10-inch display in tow alongside all of the other smart home control and features you’d expect. Standing out from other smart displays in the Google lineup, you’ll find a noteworthy feature called Face Match, which delivers personalized music recommendations, adjust what shows on the built-in display, and more based on who’s around. We “couldn’t recommend it enough” in our hands-on review.

Motorola Edge+ delivers 68W fast charging at $700 low

Joining the all-new razr+ that’s on sale right now, we’re now tracking another collection of discounted Motorola handsets. Nearly all of its newest 2023 series Android smartphones are on sale at Amazon, and now dropping to the lowest prices to date. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining, the Motorola Edge+ is now resting at $700. Down from $800, you’re now looking at $100 in savings alongside the second-ever discount. This is matching the Prime Day offer from last week, opening up the all-time low price cut for everyone.

Motorola’s new Edge+ might not be the first smartphone that comes to mind as your next everyday driver, but maybe it should be. At least, that was the main takeaway of our hands-on review. Everything comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.67-inch pOLED display that clocks at 165Hz. There’s other notable inclusions like 68W charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and IP68 water-resistance that let this handset punch above its weight class.

Wrap Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro around your wrist at $379

Ahead of Galaxy Unpacked at the end of the month, Amazon is now offering one of the best prices ever on Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro. Dropping the 45mm smartwatch down to $379 shipped, today’s offer lands with $71 in savings attached from the usual $450 price tag. It’s $20 under our previous mention, too, and landing at the second-best price to date. Samsung’s flagship Galaxy Watch 5 Pro delivers all of its usual fitness tracking tech, but with an even more premium and rugged design. The titanium case protects all of the new features inside like the circular sapphire glass display and 3-in-1 bioactive sensor for handling all of your workout measurements. There’s also an even more accurate body temperature sensor to complete the package with a larger battery to boot. Regardless of if you bring home the GPS or LTE model, you can learn all about the Wear OS experience in our hands-on review.

