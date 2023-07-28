Deals: Wyze Assistant Floodlight Cam at $70, Hisense 65-inch Google TV $720, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the Assistant-enabled Wyze Floodlight Cam at $70. It’s joined by the Hisense 65-inch Google TV and its 144Hz gaming capabilities at the $720 low, not to mention this ongoing $400 off Galaxy Z Fold 5 promotion. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Arm your Assistant setup with the Wyze Floodlight Cam at $70

Amazon is now offering the Wyze Floodlight Cam for $70. Normally fetching $100, a new Amazon all-time low has arrived. With those 30% in savings attached, the discount today beats our previous mention from May by an extra $5 in order to mark one of the lowest prices we’ve seen from any retailer.

Bringing all of Wyze’s usual budget-friendly security focus outside of your home, its recent Floodlight Cam arrives with a 1080p HD sensor that comes outfitted with a pair of 2,600-lumen LEDs to deliver on the naming scheme. It sports 270-degree motion detection which on top of turning on the lights, can also trigger the 105dB siren and send alerts to the companion smartphone app. You’ll also be able to pair the camera with the likes of Alexa and Google Assistant for expanding either smart home ecosystem. Our launch coverage details all of the other smart home security features, too.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Fold 5 now $400 off

Samsung today is officially taking the wraps off the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 today, and the savings are right behind. Courtesy of Amazon today, you can now score the all-new unlocked smartphone with a free storage upgrade for $1,800. That nets you the 512GB version for the same price as the entry-level 256GB capacity, saving you $200. Then Amazon is sweetening the pot by throwing in a $200 Amazon gift card, bringing your total savings up to $400 – all without having to trade in a device. It’s also worth noting that Samsung has its own launch discounts today that are worth a look, too.

Slated to begin shipping in August, the new Galaxy Z Fold 5 is the latest iteration of Samsung’s massive folding smartphone. In its current form, not all too much has changed. There is notably a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip now under the hood as well as Android 13 out of the box, but last year’s form-factor almost entirely remains. There’s still an interior 7.6-inch display that pairs with a secondary 6.2-inch screen on the outside. Samsung has at least spent a lot of this year’s focus on the hinge design, ultimately resulting in both sides of the screen folding a bit closer than before all while sliming down the overall thickness. We also break down what else is new over in our launch day coverage.

Hisense 65-inch Google TV has 144Hz gaming at the $720 low

Amazon is now offering its best price ever on the brand new Hisense 65-inch Class U7 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV. After having just hit Amazon a couple months ago, this regularly $1,050 smart TV is now down at $730. That’s 30% or $320 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find.

It is also a new Amazon all-time low and $70 under the price we are tracking on the brand’s 65-inch U8H 2022 model. This mini-LED full array local dimming Google Smart TV boasts a 144Hz refresh rate with a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs, FreeSync Premium Pro (AMD Adaptive Sync) for smooth gaming, Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HDR 10+, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. You’ll also find built-in Apple AirPlay 2 tech, Google Assistant voice command support, and an included voice remote.

