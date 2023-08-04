Google’s new Pixel Tablet sees first discount to $439 in today’s best deals, Sony NC headphones, more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the first-ever discount on Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet. The savings start at $439 and are joined by Sony’s WH-XB9 NC headphones at $105, as well as a 33% discount on Chromecast with Google TV (HD). Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet sees first discounts

We’re now tracking the very first discount on the all-new Google Pixel Tablet. Paired with one of the brand’s new Charging Speaker Docks, the just-released Android tablet drops to $439 shipped at Amazon. Down from $499, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while delivering the only chance to save since launch. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $519, down from $599 and also marking the first discount.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

Massive price drop hits Sony’s WH-XB9 noise-canceling headphones

Amazon is now offering the Sony WH-XB910N Wireless Noise-Canceling Headphones for $105. Regularly $248, this is a massive 58% price drop and the best we can find. Today’s deal delivers the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon and makes for a wonderful opportunity to score a major deal on Sony’s noise-canceling over-ears. This offer also comes in at $13 under the Prime Day price from last month as well.

While they might not be the $398 flagship WH-1000XM5 set, or the amazing new earbuds we reviewed for that matter, they do bring that quality Sony seal of approval and ANC at a much lower price. Dual noise-canceling technology joins the brand’s EXTRA BASS setup for “impressively deep, punchy sound” alongside multi-device pairing and hands-free calling action. All of which joins up to 30 hours of wireless listening time with a 10-minute quick charge offing an additional 4.5 hours of audio on-the-go.

A 33% discount lands on Chromecast with Google TV (HD)

Amazon is now offering the Chromecast with Google TV (HD) for $20 for Prime members or in orders over $25. With 33% in savings delivering a match of the best price this year from the usual $30 price tag, you’re now looking at the first discount in months. Today’s offer comes within $20 of the all-time low from the holiday season last fall. As the latest addition to Google’s stable of streaming media players, this new HD version of Chromecast arrives as a more entry-level offering for giving the TV some love. Sporting 1080p playback at 60 FPS, you’ll be able to enjoy all of your favorite content alongside the curation features that put all of the shows and movies in one place. We break down what to expect from the experience in our hands-on review.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Ninja Smart Double Oven makes weeknight meals quick and easy [Video]

Review: Insta360 Go 3 brings more action and a higher price to its fun-size camera [Video]

Review: PowerA Fusion Pro 3 for Xbox pushes the limits of a full-featured budget controller [Video]