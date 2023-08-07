Deals: Google Pixel 7 Pro now $200 off alongside Pixel Buds Pro at $139 and more

All of today’s best deals are now headlined by the second-best price yet on Google’s Pixel 7 Pro at $699. Not to mention, the more affordable Pixel 7 at $449. Rounding out the Google discounts today, Pixel Buds Pro drop to $139. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Pixel 7 Pro and its Tensor G2 chip hit second-best price

Amazon is now marking down Google’s higher-end Pixel 7/Pro handsets to some of the best discounts ever. Offering some more premium feature sets compared to the budget-friendly smartphone that went on sale this past weekend, the savings are now carrying over to the flagship unlocked Pixel 7 Pro 128GB at $699. Down from $899, you’re now looking at $200 in savings alongside the second-best price to date. It has only been bested once before – over Prime Day – and is now returning to the lowest price we’ve seen otherwise. The savings today also carry over to higher storage capacities of the smartphone, all of which you can read about in our hands-on review.

Packed into a refreshed design that still delivers the same size 6.7-inch QHD+ 120Hz screen as before, Pixel 7 Pro arrives as Google’s most capable handset yet. The updated build also houses a new camera assembly on the back of the handset, which comes centered around a 50MP main sensor, 12MP ultrawide lens, and upgraded 48MP telephoto zoom capabilties. All of that comes powered by the new second-generation Tensor G2 chip which is complemented by 128GB of storage and 12GB of RAM. We break down all of the details in our launch coverage, as well.

If the more flagship feature set of the Pro model above aren’t quite what you’re looking for from a daily driver, the savings today continue over to the other counterpart of Google’s latest devices. Right now, Google Pixel 7 5G starts at $449 for the 128GB capacity in several colorways. That’s down $150 from the usual $599 going rate and actually beats our previous Prime Day mention by an extra $50. The 256GB capacity is also on sale at $150 off, too.

Pixel 7 arrives with much of the same enhancements as its larger counterpart, just in a more compact build that comes centered around a 6.3-inch FHD display with faster 90Hz refresh rate and 1,400-nit peak brightness. There’s much of the same Tensor G2 performance, as well as a dual sensor rear camera array that comes outfitted into a refreshed design. Over at 9to5Google, you can get a better idea of what to expect from our launch coverage.

Google Pixel Buds Pro drop to $139

Amazon is now offering the second-best price to date on Google Pixel Buds Pro. Now dropping down to $139 in several styles, today’s offer lands from the usual $200 going rate. It’s 30% off, and clocks in at within $6 of the all-time low set only once before on Prime Day. Google brings plenty of flagship features to its recent Pixel Buds Pro to justify that pro naming scheme, and active noise cancellation is just the tip of the iceberg.

Heading below the surface, you’ll find all of the tight-knit features you’d expect from a perfect Pixel smartphone companion including fast pairing, multi-device connectivity, and hands-free Hey Google integration. The Qi-enabled charging case turns the earbuds’ 11 hours of listening into upwards of 31 hours, while a companion transparency mode helps you flip between zen moments of listening to your favorite track and tuning back into reality when you need to be aware of your surroundings. You can read all about how compelling of a package that combines into in our hands-on review.

Google’s all-new Pixel Tablet sees first discounts

We’re now tracking the very first discount on the all-new Google Pixel Tablet. Paired with one of the brand’s new Charging Speaker Docks, the just-released Android tablet drops to $439 at Amazon. Down from $499, today’s offer amounts to $60 in savings while delivering the only chance to save since launch. The savings today also carry over to the elevated 256GB model at $519, down from $599 and also marking the first discount.

Taking a more unique approach to the tablet form factor, Google’s latest crack at the product arrives with a 10.95-inch LCD display that powers the Android 13 experience with the Tensor G2 chip. But where things actually get interesting is the new Charging Speaker Dock, which lets you turn the Pixel Tablet into a Nest Hub of sorts. We explore the whole experience in our hands-on review, too.

