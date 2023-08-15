Android 14 tests Predictive Back for Quick Settings, System UI

With Predictive Back, users can see what page they will be returning to in apps, and Android 14 is testing bringing this preview to Quick Settings and other elements of the System UI.

Google started testing Predictive Back in Android 13 with a setting in Developer options. The current expectation is that it will be enabled for all Android 14 users, though it’s still behind that preference as of Beta 5. That could, of course, change by the stable release and follows a Material You redesign of the system back arrow.

Currently, Predictive Back is active when going back. It will exit an app and return you to the homescreen. The app window shrinks and your grid of icons appears in the background. Developers can also update their apps to support Predictive Back inside apps. For example, the system Settings app has been updated to show the previous menu. The Chrome team is also testing support to show your last page.

Throughout the Android 14 Beta, we’ve spotted Google testing Predictive Back for the System UI. This namely applies to the notification shade and Quick Settings. The first example in the video below sees the full Quick Settings grid shrink as you swipe to go back. Today, that gesture immediately slides up the screen. Another example is seeing the Internet QS Tile minimize as you go back.

Predictive Back in the System UI is not yet live, even with the Developer options toggle, and it’s not clear if Google will proceed with it. It can help the OS feel more visually consistent if the same animations apply to apps and system elements.

Dylan Roussel contributed to this article.