Android 14 Beta 5.1 rolling out with Pixel bug fixes

Following the last update just over a week ago that did not introduce any new features, Google is rolling out Android 14 Beta 5.1 as another bug fixer.

While Beta 5 was said to be the “last scheduled update” and that the “official release is next,” Google does not consider .1 patches to be milestones. A similar thing happened during last year’s preview cycle.

There are just four fixes with UPB5.230623.005 for Pixel phones and UPB5.230623.005.A1 on the Pixel Fold and Tablet. Notably, Google has disabled the trademark live wallpaper on the Pixel Fold for performance reasons.

Fixed an issue that caused the system to stop detecting a SIM card if Fixed Dialing Number (FDN) features were enabled.

Fixed an issue that caused connectivity interruptions for devices with carriers using 5G standalone (SA) mode.

Fixed an issue for some devices where a blank home screen displayed after unlocking the device.

Fixed a performance issue by temporarily disabling feather-styled live wallpaper on Pixel Fold. The live wallpaper version will be re-enabled after the other underlying issues are fixed.

Android 14 Beta 5.1 with the August 2023 security patch is available for the Pixel 4a 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 5a, Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, and Pixel Fold, as well as the Android Emulator.