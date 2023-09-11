 Skip to main content

Threads for Android adds themed icon following several other improvements

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Sep 11 2023 - 7:35 am PT
2 Comments
meta threads

Meta continues to work on its Twitter/X clone, Threads, and in recent updates the platform is improving on key features and, as a nice tweak for Android users, supporting themed icons.

In the latest app versions of Threads for Android, Meta has added support for themed icons. Themed icons on Android are supported on an app-by-app basis and allow for apps to tweak their icon design on the homescreen to match the Material You system accent colors pulled from the wallpaper.

There are many apps that support the feature, but Threads is now one of the only Meta apps that supports themed icons.

Beyond that, Threads has rolled out several major updates in recent weeks. That includes the long-awaited debut of a web app which launched in late August. More recently, Threads has launched support for keyword search on the platform across “most English and Spanish speaking countries,” as well as adding reposts to the “Following” timeline on Threads which shows content only from people you follow, as was added back in late July. Meta also rolled out the ability to share posts through Instagram DMs, add alt-text to photos and videos, and also a button that will directly allow you to mention someone in a new post. Support for other fediverse platforms, such as Mastodon, is also still in the pipeline.

You can follow 9to5Google and our team – Ben SchoonAbner LiKyle BradshawAndrew RomeroMax Weinbach, and Jordan Floyd – on Threads now.

More on Social:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Threads

Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.