 Skip to main content

Threads will get more features, and you can try them early on Android – here’s how

Avatar for Ben Schoon  | Jul 7 2023 - 10:48 am PT
3 Comments
meta instagram threads

Meta’s Threads has seen explosive growth in its two days of availability so far, and while it’s a solid start, what the platform really needs is more features. On Android, you can now sign up for a beta version of Threads to access those new features early.

As confirmed by one of Meta’s engineers working on Threads, there’s now an official beta program for the app on the Google Play Store that’s open to all Android users.

The beta program, as usual, comes with a higher risk for instability within the app, but it also comes with the promise of bringing new features early. There’s no word on what might be coming first, but there’s a huge list of asks from the millions who have already signed up.

Just a few examples of frequently asked-for features that Threads has already confirmed being in the works include:

Personally, I’d also love Gboard GIF support on Threads.

So far, no early beta releases have come out, but you can join the program now. Just tap “become a tester” to sign up, then check for updates in the Play Store.

More on Threads:

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Instagram Threads

Instagram Threads

Author

Avatar for Ben Schoon Ben Schoon

Ben is a writer and video producer for 9to5Google.

Find him on Twitter @NexusBen. Send tips to schoon@9to5g.com or encrypted to benschoon@protonmail.com.

Ben Schoon's favorite gear

Galaxy Watch 5

Galaxy Watch 5

The Galaxy Watch 5 is Ben's biggest recommendation for an Android smartwatch right now, especially with Samsung phones

Google Pixel Watch

Google Pixel Watch

Ben's smartwatch of choice with his phone is the Google Pixel Watch.