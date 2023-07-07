Threads will get more features, and you can try them early on Android – here’s how

Meta’s Threads has seen explosive growth in its two days of availability so far, and while it’s a solid start, what the platform really needs is more features. On Android, you can now sign up for a beta version of Threads to access those new features early.

As confirmed by one of Meta’s engineers working on Threads, there’s now an official beta program for the app on the Google Play Store that’s open to all Android users.

The beta program, as usual, comes with a higher risk for instability within the app, but it also comes with the promise of bringing new features early. There’s no word on what might be coming first, but there’s a huge list of asks from the millions who have already signed up.

Just a few examples of frequently asked-for features that Threads has already confirmed being in the works include:

Personally, I’d also love Gboard GIF support on Threads.

So far, no early beta releases have come out, but you can join the program now. Just tap “become a tester” to sign up, then check for updates in the Play Store.

