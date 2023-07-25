 Skip to main content

Threads rolling out chronological 'Following' tab on Android

Jul 25 2023
Meta’s Twitter rival, Threads, is rolling out one of its first big updates today with support for a new “Following” tab that shows threads in chronological order.

Since its launch, Meta Threads has only shown new threads in an algorithmic feed. This includes content both from people you follow and those who you don’t follow, and it’s rarely ever in order. You might see threads from the past few minutes, or from a day or two ago, which can obviously be quite frustrating.

Threads is currently rolling out a new “Following” tab which fixes this.

The new tab shows threads only from users you follow and always in chronological order. The app still has the other feed under the “For You” tab, but it’s great to have the choice. The update is still rolling out as a server-side switch, and is live on both Android and iOS as we’ve confirmed – it’s working in both the stable and beta versions of Threads on Android, too. The rollout was first confirmed by Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Notably, you won’t see this by default. Rather, you’ll need to tap the app’s home button to see the tab switcher. It’s an interesting little interaction, but one that works perfectly fine.

Ben Schoon

