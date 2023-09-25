Samsung reveals Good Lock 6.0 update with these changes ahead of Android 14 debut

One UI 6.0 with Android 14 is around the corner, and with it comes a new update to Good Lock on Samsung devices. Samsung’s timeline shows us what’s in store for Good Lock 6.0 and the 6.1 update that follows it.

Good Lock is one of the coolest features available for Samsung Galaxy devices. It essentially comes as an approved mod database where you can pick and choose different “modules” to download. Those modules allow you to change key elements about your device. For instance, the LockStar module lets users place third-party widgets on the lock screen, which is otherwise impossible in stock One UI.

As the Good Lock has become so popular, the team behind it released a recent statement and schedule notifying users of its plans for the upcoming Good Lock 6.0 update, which coincides with the One UI 6 rollout.

The post on Samsung’s forums notes that the team is working hard, trying to get new features ready for launch, though they’ve found it a little difficult. The team cites the difficulty in creating and updating modules during a One UI update launch period, as core elements of One UI are exchanging, which, in turn, affects various Good Lock modules. Still, the Good Lock team has created a fine update with several promises for future features.

Good Lock 6.0 changes

Good Lock 6.0 will be launching on schedule, though not everything initially planned for the upgrade will be included. However, a fair amount of changes are being made, which sets the update on the right foot.

Good Lock will be launched simultaneously with the official 6.0 distribution.

We’re trying to reduce the steps involved in moving the store so they can be installed quickly and easily without moving.

Edge lighting +: ‘Edge lighting +’, which was only available on the Galaxy foldable, will be introduced in earnest this time.

Sound Assistant: It seems that decorating the volume panel is only done through color selection, so please look forward to changes that will allow you to enjoy new decoration effects by providing various effects and changes to the control method.

Wonderland, which has changed with a unique lock screen effect, is preparing to enable new transition effects when moving between AOD and lock screen/home screen.

We are preparing to provide more detailed information about why my notifications are not ringing through Nicecatch.

A feature like Edge Lighting comes to devices other than the Z Fold series is nice to see, and may pave the way for more exclusives to develop in upcoming modules.

The upcoming features that have been delayed until Good Lock update 6.1 are also noted in the post. Most significantly, the LockStar module above is getting an overhaul that fits it into the Galaxy lock screen settings more seamlessly.

Many people have complained about the inconvenience of LockStar / Clock Face having a structure that is separate from the lock screen, so we are preparing it so that it can be set naturally within the lock screen.



Kids Cafe is developing a feature that allows you to map desired functions to keyboard gestures and designate keyboard touch sounds as desired.

Further, there are also some issues the team knows about but will have to address in an unknown update. These are due to issues regarding the One UI 6 update and fitting these modules into that OS version in a way that actually works. Both HomeUp and Theme Park are noted as being modules that will see updates in the future, though it’s unclear when.

The Good Lock 6.0 does well to address a good few issues with certain modules, and it’s fantastic to see commitment to keeping these cool features alive going into One UI 6. Once One UI 6 becomes available publicly for all eligible devices, Good Lock 6.0 will follow suit. This could take some time, though it’s not very far off.