Xiaomi announces Watch 2 Pro powered by Wear OS, Snapdragon W5+

Alongside the 13T Pro, Xiaomi today announced the Watch 2 Pro running Wear OS.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro has a 1.43-inch AMOLED display at 326 PPI (466 x 466) that goes up to 600 nits. There’s a black or silver stainless steel case that measures 47.6 × 45.9 × 11.8mm and weighs 54.5g. It comes with either leather or fluororubber strap. Besides the rotating crown, there’s a “Shortcut Key” that can be set to quickly change watch faces.

Health sensors include optical heart rate and bioelectrical impedance analysis, with 150 sports modes touted, like running, cycling, and swimming. That’s joined by an accelerometer, barometer, gyroscope, ambient light sensor, and electronic compass sensor.

The exact Wear OS release is not specified, but presumably at least version 3.0, in order to access Google Assistant, Maps, and Wallet, as well as the Play Store for more apps. Xiaomi has otherwise preloaded 20 watch faces.

Under the hood, it’s powered by the Snapdragon W5+ Gen 1 with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. There’s a 495 mAh battery that charges magnetically via a dedicated cable. You can get to 100% in 85 minutes, with Bluetooth battery life rated at 65 hours and 55 hours for 4G LTE. Connectivity includes Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi, and dual-band GNSS, while an eSIM version is available for LTE.

The Xiaomi Watch 2 Pro starts at £229.99 and goes to £279.99 for the eSIM variant. A release date (for Europe) has yet to be announced.