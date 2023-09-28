OnePlus Buds Pro 3 leaks show a refined design with little change

The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 has slipped through the cracks, and the bulk of its design is out in the open. With what we now know, it seems very little has changed generationally.

OnePlus’s Buds Pro 2 were a pretty big hit last year when they debuted. The two-tone design looks great, and that green colorway is gorgeous. Its performance was good, too. We could get a good amount of life out of one charge and were rather impressed by its audio quality on a daily basis.

All of that and more is what we’d expect from the OnePlus Buds Pro 3. Unfortunately, it’s the “and more” that new leaks suggest that the Buds Pro 3 will fall short on. In collaboration with OnLeaks, MySmartPrice has obtained the spec sheet for the Buds Pro 3, and it doesn’t fall far from the company’s current flagship earbuds.

Internally, the OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will have a lot of features we’re familiar with. The Buds 3 Pro will offer 48dB of ANC, will be rated at IP55 water and dust resistance, and will have a 9-hour battery life on one charge. Bluetooth 5.3 is set to be the standard in use and the buds will have Google Fast Pair capability.

One difference we were able to spot was in the drivers. The OnePlus Buds Pro 3 will have a slightly smaller driver than the previous generation at 10.4mm for the woofer, while the tweeter will remain a 6mm unit.

Another key change is that, apparently, instead of 10 minutes of charging time to gain 10 hours of listening that we saw on the OnePlus Buds Pro 2, the Buds Pro 3 will cut that in half and sport five hours of listening when charged for 10 minutes.

Obtained renders also show off the physical design with the metallic finish now wrapping around the entire bud instead of just the stem. I have to say, I liked the two-tone design better than this option.

In any case, OnePlus should be revealing the Buds Pro 3 sometime around the same time is unveils the OnePlus 12, which should be early next year.