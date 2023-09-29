Deals: Unlocked Samsung S23 $100 off, 85-inch smart Google TV $1,300 off, more

Friday’s collection of the best Android and Google-friendly deals are now ready and waiting down below starting with unlocked Samsung S23 handsets at $100 off the going rate. From there, we move over to a serious 85-inch 2023 model Sony Google smart TV to take your home entrainment up a notch at a massive $1,300 off followed by some deals on 180MB/s Samsung PRO Plus microSD cards to upgrade your on-the-go storage capacities. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Save $100 on the unlocked Samsung S23 at $700

Amazon is now offering the latest unlocked Samsung Galaxy S23 Android smartphone in four colorways down at $699.99 shipped. Regularly $800 at Amazon and directly from Samsung, this is at least $50 off and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen some YMMV deals and other limited offers for less, today’s deal is matching the second-best Amazon price otherwise. Centered around a 6.1-inch FHD+ display with the brand’s Adaptive Vision Booster – whether “out in direct sunlight or in bed with the lights off, the contrast on Galaxy S23’s expansive screen still looks amazing” – this model is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. It features a 3,900mAh battery alongside a 50MP high-resolution camera with Night Mode that “lets you capture brilliant selfies no matter the lighting.” Get a closer look in our hands-on feature.

Sony’s 85-inch Smart Google TV at $1,300 off

Looking for a serious display for gaming, movies, and more? Well the upcoming Spider-Man 2 will almost never look as good as it will on the 2023 model Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90L Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array Smart Google TV. And Amazon is now offering it for $1,999.99 shipped. Regularly $3,300, you’re looking at a massive $1,300 in savings over the price it launched at back in June of this year. Today’s deal is a new Amazon all-time low on the giant 85-inch model – it goes up to 98 inches but almost no one has the space for that, never mind the $10,000 in cash to spend on it. Alongside exclusive PS5 features like Auto HDR Tone Mapping that “automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes,” you’re also scoring a 120Hz panel, HDR 10, Dolby Vision, and four HDMI 2.1 inputs to enhance your web slinging experience next month. That’s on top of built-in Alexa and Google Assistant voice command action, Apple AirPlay 2, and Bluetooth 5.2.

Samsung’s PRO Plus microSD cards from $20

After going hands-on with the new PRO Ultimate model recently, Amazon has now dropped the 512GB Samsung PRO Plus microSD Memory Card with the USB Reader back down to $39.99 shipped. This setup launched back in April at $65 and is now at the lowest we can find. Today’s offer marks the second-time it has returned to the Amazon all-time low and comes in at $27 under the price of the new PRO Ultimate model with the card reader. We also reviewed this latest edition of the PRO Plus and came away impressed – Samsung is once again delivering a solid workhorse microSD solution that goes on sale quite often. This one clocks in at up to 180MB/s with the brand’s usual protection against the elements and wide product compatibility, from handsets and cameras to gaming consoles, and more. Get a closer look right here.

Amazon is also now offering the 180MB/s 256GB model at $19.99 shipped. This one launched at $30 earlier this year, is now matching the Amazon all-time low, and $10 under the price of the new 200MB/s PRO Ultimate models.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

