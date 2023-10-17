Google rolling out Wear OS 4 to the original Pixel Watch

With this year’s model less than a week old, Google is now rolling out Wear OS 4 to the original Pixel Watch.

The 2022 Pixel Watch has not seen an update yet this month, with TWD4.2301005.002 also bringing the October security patch. Google’s previous “later this year” timeline suggested Wear OS 4 was not coming this soon.

Google is highlighting six tentpole features of Wear OS 4 in addition to “numerous bug fixes, battery improvements and performance updates for Pixel Watch users.”

Backup and restore — with Google One — preserves watch faces, Tiles, data, and other settings if you’re getting a new watch or have to reset an existing one for whatever reason. It goes hand-in-hand with watch transfer:

When you upgrade your Pixel phone, you can now easily transfer your Pixel Watch to your new phone without having to factory reset it. Your devices will be synced and ready to go.

Meanwhile, Google Calendar is pre-installed and should replace the Wear OS 3 “Agenda” experience. You’ve been able to download it from the Play Store since last week. There’s also Google Tasks integration, Tiles, and complications.

In terms of Personal Safety features, you get Safety Check, Emergency Sharing, and Emergency Info. Open the app to set things up, with the latter accessible by holding down on the crown.

Keep your most important medical info easily accessible on your wrist or sent to participating emergency services(2) in the event of an emergency with Medical ID Info. Have peace of mind when you’re walking home alone at night, on an early morning run, or in any other situation where you need a little safety net, with Safety Check and Emergency Sharing.”

There’s also Accessibility & customization and Enhanced notifications:

“New and improved customization capabilities, like a new text-to-speech engine supporting a faster, a more reliable TalkBack experience on your watch, bold text, new and improved magnification, and audio balance to adjust intensity of sound between right and left audio channels.”

“Notifications come with smart link recognition of phone numbers and addresses, allowing you to tap to call, message, or get directions. Embedded media previews let you quickly view images and GIFs without leaving the notification shade. These enriched alerts provide more information upfront so you can take action faster.”

Google says the “rollout will continue over the coming weeks in phases depending on carrier and device.” As of Tuesday afternoon, repeatedly tapping “Your watch is up to date” does not pull down the update.