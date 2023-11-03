 Skip to main content

Pixel owners with Android 14 storage issue can sign up for test OTA update

Avatar for Abner Li  | Nov 3 2023 - 9:17 am PT
2 Comments
google pixel 6 and pixel 7 pro

Google is working on a system update to fix the Android 14 storage access issue on the Pixel 6 and newer, and you can test the OTA now.

Google said yesterday that it would “roll out an Android update for impacted users that will return their devices to an operable state.” That OTA is said to start in the “next two weeks” and is aimed at phones where the “primary user is unable to access media storage.” This means you might not have to clear your device’s data.

Google is testing this update right now, and you can sign up for it via this Google Form

You will “receive the test update within 24 hours, which can take 1-2 hours to fully update” on your Pixel running Android 14. Google has you confirm the device (Pixel 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Fold, 8, or 8 Pro), as well as share the device IMEI, serial number, and carrier.

However, if your device is “repeatedly rebooting,” the update “may not enable data to be recovered.” For those users today, Google’s temporary workaround is a Factory Data Reset: “This will clear your device’s storage, so we only recommend this if you have recently backed up your data. FDR can be completed even if your phone is repeatedly rebooting using the device’s buttons.”

If you need more help and step-by-step instructions, you’re told to contact Pixel Support. This problem impacts devices with multiple users (guest profilesrestricted profiles, and child profiles). Google previously said to avoid “creating or logging into a secondary user on the device until the OTA update is available.”

