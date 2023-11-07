OnePlus Black Friday deals go live early, Motorola Edge+ $200 off, Nest x Yale smart lock $250, more

Early Black Friday deals are going live from OnePlus, marking down its latest smartphones like the OnePlus Open and the OnePlus 11 to their best prices yet in the process. The savings come joined by new all-time lows on Motorola’s latest 2023 smartphones, as well as the latest Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock at $250. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals go live early

OnePlus is launching its Black Friday pricing a bit early this year, marking down nearly all of its latest Android smartphones, tablets, and accessories in the process. All of the pricing is now live on this landing page, although you’ll need to apply code BLACKFRIDAY2023 at checkout in order to lock-in the noted discounts – a code which only works for email subscribers. OnePlus backs all of these offers with a guarantee that they’ll be the lowest prices of the holiday shopping season.

Motorola’s latest 2023 smartphones fall to new lows

Amazon is now marking down Motorola’s latest collection of 2023 Android smartphones. There’s new all-time lows abound with free shipping across the board for the lineup, too. Our favorite of the discounts has the Motorola Edge+ now resting at $599.99. Down from $800, you’re now looking at $200 in savings alongside the third-ever chance to save. It’s a new all-time low, as well as an extra $100 below previous Prime Day mentions.

Motorola’s new Edge+ might not be the first smartphone that comes to mind as your next everyday driver, but maybe it should be. At least, that was the main takeaway of our hands-on review. Everything comes centered around a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip with a 6.67-inch pOLED display that clocks at 165Hz. There’s other notable inclusions like 68W charging, Dolby Atmos audio, and IP68 water-resistance that let this handset punch above its weight class.

Rare discount takes $50 off the Nest x Yale touchscreen smart lock

Amazon is now offering one of the first chances of the year to save on the Google Nest x Yale Lock. Not only one of the first chances, but also the best price cuts of the year, the smart lock drops to $249.99 shipped in several finishes. It normally sells for $300, and is now clocking in at $50 off. This is only the third offer of the year, while matching the 2023 low in the process. Over at 9to5Google, we also just talked about how the new Matter version just isn’t a proper substitute for today’s discounted model – which is still as good as it gets for an Assistant smart lock.

The Nest x Yale smart lock delivers a notable upgrade to your Assistant security kit centered around one of several different metal finishes. It has a touchscreen display for punching in codes on top of unlocking with your smartphone or using a voice assistant, too. There’s no key port on this model, so you’ll be completely transitioning over to the smart side of security. The Nest x Yale Lock connects to the rest of your smart home over Wi-Fi, too.

