Samsung boosts trade-ins for Galaxy S23 and Z Fold 5 in early Black Friday deals

Avatar for Andrew Romero  | Nov 10 2023 - 11:10 am PT
Just weeks before the madness of finding a good deal begins, Samsung is boosting trade-in credit when you buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra or Z Fold 5, with up to $800 credit.

We tend to suggest pre-ordering if you’re going to upgrade for one simple reason – the trade-in credit. During launch events, Samsung offers some nice trade-in boosts to make the switch a little bit easier. It usually brings your trade-in values up by a couple of hundred dollars, which is a decent bonus when you want to upgrade.

For those who missed the pre-order train, Samsung is bringing some deals back, offering $400 boosts on some phones from the previous generation. For those who want to try the Galaxy Z Fold 5, this might be a good time to trade your S22 or S23 in for an upgrade to one of the best foldables available.

Depending on what you’re looking at, Samsung is handing out an extra $400 for some trade-ins, and even $710 if you’re moving from a Fold 3 to a Fold 5. Below is a full table of some of the trade-ins we think are worth taking advantage of.

BuyingTrading inBoosted valueOriginal value
Galaxy Z Fold 5Galaxy S23 Ultra$1,000$480
Galaxy Z Fold 5Galaxy Z Fold 4$1,000$405
Galaxy Z Fold 5Galaxdy Z Fold 3$1,000$290
Galaxy S23 UltraGalaxy S22 Ultra$800$405
Galaxy S23 UltraGalaxy S22+$600$200
Galaxy S23 UltraGalaxy S21 Ultra$600$220

Opting to buy a Galaxy Z Fold 5 is going to net you the best trade-in values during Samsung’s boost period. The Z Fold 3 is the biggest upgrade, getting up to $1,000 for a foldable that’s two generations old. If you were ever looking to upgrade foldable, that’s one of the best offerings we’ve seen.

samsung galaxy s23 ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra also gets some good trade-in boosts, with the S22+ getting you $600 back instead of $200. Keep in mind that Samsung is also boosting offers across the board for the S22 and S22+, as well.

Samsung is also extending some deals to the Galaxy Watch 6, giving up to $200 back for the Watch 5 Pro and Watch 4 Classic. If you head to Samsung’s web store, you can look through each early Black Friday deal and figure out a trade-in value for your device.

Note: These offers are exclusively through 9to5Google’s links and won’t appear on Samsung’s website by default.

