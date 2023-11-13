Google Nest Hub sees early Black Friday discount at $60, OnePlus sale, more

A discount today on the Google Nest Hub kicks off early Black Friday savings at $60. It comes joined by Amazon getting in on the OnePlus holiday sale, as well as a chance to save on Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones at $328 ahead of the Thanksgiving Week chaos. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Nest Hub kicks off early Black Friday savings

The early Black Friday discounts are beginning to go live, with the Nest Hub 2nd Gen dropping to $59.99 shipped at B&H as well as Best Buy. Both retailers are now taking $40 off the usual $100 going rate in order to offer the best price we’ve seen all fall or summer. It matches our previous mention from the beginning of October and notably arrives as one of the first offers in months. Get a closer look in our hands-on review or head below to see how this Assistant upgrade will elevate your smart home.

Google’s latest Nest Hub takes on the same design as the first iteration, arriving with a 7-inch display resting on top of a fabric-covered base, like we’ve seen in the past. There’s all of the usual onboard hands-free access to Google Assistant for commanding smart home devices, playing music, and just answering questions, as well as all-new features in the form of Soli Sleep Sensing, which allows it to monitor wellness overnight.

OnePlus Black Friday 2023 deals go live early

OnePlus is launching its Black Friday pricing a bit early this year, marking down nearly all of its latest Android smartphones, tablets, and accessories in the process. All of the pricing is now live on this landing page, although you’ll need to apply code BLACKFRIDAY2023 at checkout in order to lock in the noted discounts – a code that only works for email subscribers. OnePlus backs all of these offers with a guarantee that they’ll be the lowest prices of the holiday shopping season.

Sony’s popular XM5 ANC headphones fall to $328

Amazon is now offering the first chance to save in months on the popular Sony XM5 ANC Headphones. Now dropping two styles down to $328, today’s offer arrives from the usual $398 price tag. On top of just being $70 off, this is also clocking in as the second-best discount of the year at within $3 of the all-time low. Notably, there wasn’t a fall Prime Day sale discount earlier in the month, either.

Sony’s new XM5 headphones deliver some of the best active noise cancellation on the market as the brand’s latest flagship listening experience. This time around, the completely refreshed design now arrives with a 30-hour battery life to go alongside the new Integrated Processor V1 for improved playback. That new exterior is comprised of soft-fit leather with a lightweight build rounding out the package alongside multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Samsung’s new Galaxy Tab S9 FE now starts from $419

Amazon now offers the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB for $419 shipped. This is down from the usual $450 price tag for the first time at $31 off. It’s a new all-time low, too, and comes joined by a chance to save on elevated 256GB capacity at $488. That model normally sells for $520 and is now getting in on the savings at $32 off and the second discount we’ve seen. Our hands-on report from over at 9to5Google breaks down what to expect from the experience, too.

Samsung just launched its new Galaxy Tab S9 FE as a more affordable alternative to its flagship tablets. The whole experience comes powered by an Exynos 1380 chip and supplemented by 6GB of RAM and 128GB or more of onboard SSD storage. An S Pen is included in the box for taking advantage of its 10.9-inch screen for more digital artistry and far more.

Meta Quest 2 VR headset falls to new all-time low of $249

Amazon is now offering the first cash discount of the year on the Meta Quest 2. Sure to be one of the more popular gifts under the tree come December, the virtual reality headset now sells for $249. It’s $51 off the usual $300 price tag and marking a new all-time low. We previously saw it bundled with a $50 Amazon gift card over the Prime Day action in June, but today’s offer skips the need to redeem credit in the future and even throws an extra $1 in to mark the best value we’ve ever seen, too. Back when we first reviewed the headset, we noted that it was a “huge leap in the right direction for VR.” That leap forward still stands today, as this is one of the best values around for virtual reality.

Whether you know it by the Oculus or Meta naming scheme, the Quest 2 delivers an untethered virtual reality experience that doesn’t need an external PC or sensors to experience all of the immersion that VR has to offer. You’re also getting a pair of controllers that take the interactivity to a new level for diving into games like Among Us VR and more. Meta is also removing the need to log in with FaceBook, as well.

