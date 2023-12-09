Add an Android TV-powered laser projector to your living room in time for the holidays for up to $800 off

As the holidays approach, you might be preparing to entertain for the family. Whether its for movie night or just a big upgrade to the living room, it’s the perfect time to upgrade to a laser projector with Android TV, and Formovie is offering up to $800 off for a limited time.

Just in time for the holiday season, Formovie is offering $500 off of the Formovie Theater, a 4K HDR laser projector powered by Android TV.

The Formovie Theater, which we reviewed earlier this year, gives you the ability to add a 150-inch, high-quality display to your living room. The Theater is a short-throw projector, which means you don’t have to mount it up on the wall or ceiling. Rather, you’ll just need a table and a wall (and ideally a screen too).

The projector can then display up to 150 inches on the wall with minimal impact to your living room.

Specifically, the Theater uses a 0.23:1 throw ratio. That ratio is what determines how far the projector has to be from the wall or screen to fill up the space. And, with 0.23:1, that means it needs to be a mere 7.2 inches away to hit the full 150 inches, but you can push it closer to the wall and still manage an 80-inch screen.

It even helps save further on space by having a soundbar built-in with audio powered by Bowers & Wilkins through two full-range drivers and two tweeters, adding up to 30W of power, way more than you’d find built into a typical TV, and the speakers are also pointed directly at you too. The audio power also includes support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio, DTS:X, and DTS-HD for an even more immersive experience.

Plus, this isn’t like the projectors you might be familiar with. Formovie Theater packs 2,800 ANSI lumens of brightness, which means you’re good to go both day and night.

And with 4K HDR support, everything will look crisp and vibrant, just like it would on a traditional TV. It even supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HDR10+ for a perfect, movie theater-like experience. And everything is displayed with super-accurate colors at 107% of the Rec.2020 color gamut standard.

The Formovie Theater also packs Google’s Android TV platform, which means daily use is a breeze. You can natviely install all of your favorite apps and streaming services to the projector itself, and even some games too! But you can also take advantage of the HDMI input on the back to plug in a game console like a PS5 or Nintendo Switch, as well as other streaming devices.

Ahead of the holidays, Formovie is offering the Theater for $500 off using the coupon code BEST500 at checkout on the Formovie store. You can get an even better deal, and a much better experience by pairing that with the Formovie 150-inch ALR screen, with the bundle $800 off.

This is a limited-time discount, so if you’re looking for the biggest home theater upgrade you can imagine, act fast!