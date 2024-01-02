Visible is offering two years of service at $20/month

Visible is kicking off 2024 by offering a discounted subscription lasts for two years. Users will be able to sign up with Visible for $20/month, down from its previous price.

Visible has been around the block once or twice by this point and has proven to bring good service at a price that generally beats out most competitors. The company is owned by Verizon, which allows it to operate on Verizon’s towers with a foundation that’s widespread in the US.

Visible recently announced that during the month of January, new users will be able to sign up for Visible’s plans with a locked discounted price for two years. Instead of $25/month for the lowest tier, Visible will be $20/month. For the Visible+ plan, the price drops to $35/month – $10 cheaper than the traditional price.

With this deal, Visible is not changing its policy of canceling, meaning that you’re not locked into a contract and can end the plan at any time, though you may lose the deal pricing for the remainder of the two years.

Between the two plans, Visible+ is going to be the one that offers the best deal. It brings unlimited 5G UWB data with 50GB/month of untethered internet, as well as international calling and texts in Mexico and Canada. The regular Visible plan also offers unlimited data on both 5G and 4G networks, but it won’t be quite as fast.

Both plans are great and offer unlimited data and hotspot connections, which is where a lot of other “budget” services tend to falter.

This new promo comes after Visible had to raise prices in the middle of the year. A network change meant that customers had to switch to the current plans, which included raised prices. The network has since lowered the prices and has settled on a base $25/month entry point. The new deal lowers the price to $20 and offers the same service benefits.

To benefit from the new pricing, new users will need to use the code VISIBLE24 when signing up. Existing customers will not be able to apply this code – we tried.

At $20 and $35, Visible’s deal pricing is a bargain. I have personally been using Visible for the past 2 years and have had ups and downs. Fortunately, Visible’s customer service has been good about solving issues. With an overall positive experience, $20/month is really hard to pass up.

The limited-time Visible sale will last until January 31. After that, Visible’s plans will return to $25 and $45/month.