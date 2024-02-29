Photomath is officially Google’s latest app on the Play Store

In May of 2022, Google announced that it was acquiring a math solver app called Photomath. The deal closed last year after regulatory review, but Google only just brought the application under its Play Store publisher account today.

Photomath lets you take a picture of a math equation, including word problems, to get step-by-step explanations of how to solve. It supports elementary math, algebra, geometry, trigonometry, statistics, and calculus.

Based in Croatia, the free app launched in 2014 and the acquisition was subject to regulatory review by the European Commission. Approval was granted last March and the team has been part of Google since 2023.

Earlier this week, Photomath on the Play Store and iOS App Store switched to Google’s publisher account. It has over 100+ million downloads and a 4.5 rating on Android. The app offers an optional Photomath Plus subscription with “Textbook Solutions,” animated tutorials, and in-depth explanations for $9.99 per month or $69.99 annually.

Google previously bought an app called Socratic that does something similar. However, it was last updated in 2020.

Meanwhile, Google Lens already offers a prominent “Homework” filter that lets you take a picture of problems, while Google Search can help with trigonometry, calculus, and geometry through a dedicated experience.

Photomath-specific functionality will presumably be integrated into Google Lens and Search over time. That said, keeping a standalone app with a pretty good name around also has its advantages.