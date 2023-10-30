Google Search can now help with trigonometry, calculus, & geometry

Google has been able to help with homework for quite some time now, while Lens features a step-by-step math solver. Google Search is now getting better at trigonometry, calculus, geometry, and physics.

Google says Search now provides more help on “subjects like trigonometry and calculus.” A step-by-step explanation and solution will appear after you enter an equation or integral into the Search bar, or take a picture of the problem using Lens.

You can also type “math solver” to give the experience a try on desktop and coming soon, on mobile.

Meanwhile, for geometry, Google Lens can now “interpret both the visual and the text components” of triangle problems. Taking a picture is a more natural alternative to creating a “written query that describes your visual problem.”

Google is also leveraging large language models (LLMs) to let Search better answer word problems related to high school physics. Back in March, Google incorporated Pathways Language Model (PaLM) into Bard for improved math and logic capabilities. This made possible answers to multi-step word and math problems.

Today’s feature will help users “identify the known and unknown values,” as well as “understand which formulas to use and when” so that they can better solve these problems going forward.

