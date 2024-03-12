 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR2 rolling out to US Pixel phones [U: Verizon]

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 12 2024 - 9:25 am PT
12 Comments

When Google announced Android 14 QPR2 with the March Feature Drop last week, the US rollout was set to begin on March 11. This started happening for some users today.

Update 3/12: Verizon owners are now seeing the update this morning (PT). Notably, they are on the same AP1A.240305.019.A1 global build from last week rather than a carrier-specific version. Many assumed the week-long gap was related to new builds, but it have have been to carrier testing/approval instead.

Original 3/11: Last Monday, some Pixel phone owners in the US received the on-device QPR2 OTA. From what Google officially communicated, that should not have been the case.

On March 11, many more stateside users received the stable update. Some — but not all — AT&T, T-Mobile, and Google Fi customers received the same AP1A.240305.019.A1 build that Google identified as the “global” software version. Given the one week gap, we were expecting carrier-specific builds, but none have been posted.

Meanwhile, as of Monday, there are no reports of Verizon customers receiving QPR2, with those support pages not seeing any updates.

Android 14 QPR2 introduces an expandable Bluetooth Quick Settings and “Share Wi-Fi” in the Internet QS Tile, while the Microphone and Camera privacy indicators gain a “Close this app” shortcut.

There’s also an updated volume slider with more Material You, single app screen recording or Casting, and icons for alarm or DND on the Pixel’s Weather lockscreen clock. A new “Previously used with account” section in Settings > Connected devices shows Fast Pair headphones saved to your Google Account.

On the Pixel Fold, the app launcher — which no longer truncates app names — accessible from the taskbar will let you search for apps when accessed from the multitasking grid.

There’s a new “Your Pixel is up to date” screen, while the package name appears in the App info page, which has a new Force stop icon. Speaking of Settings, Google has removed Battery information. Meanwhile, there are 34 bug fixes.

