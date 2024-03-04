 Skip to main content

March Feature Drop: Call Screen 'Hello,' Circle to Search rollout teased, PW2 features on Pixel Watch

Abner Li  | Mar 4 2024
Following the unexpected January edition, Google is rolling out the March Pixel Feature Drop. Notably, it’s arriving today in all countries but the US, while stateside availability is not until March 11.

If the line is silent after Call Screen is activated, you can tap a “Hello?” button in the Phone app to prompt the caller. Another new response is “I’ll be right there” — “One sec, checking with the person you called” — to give you some more time before answering. This is available on the Pixel 6 and newer phones in English in the US.

Fast Pair headphones saved to your Google Account will now appear in Settings > Connected devices. This is part of a new “Previously used with account” section.

You can now upload Ultra HDR photos to Instagram and 10-bit HDR video to Instagram Reels if you have a Pixel 7, 7 Pro, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro. Make sure both settings are enabled in the Pixel Camera app.

Google also announced today that Circle to Search is “coming soon” to the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro. It will join the Pixel 8 and 8 Pro, but the Pixel Fold is not mentioned today.

Google also touts single app screen sharing — both recording and Casting — as part of Android 14 QPR2. 

The Pixel Tablet is getting a Gboard Voice Toolbar that hides the full keyboard when you’re using speech-to-text. We previously spotted this very efficient way to use Assistant Voice Typing. 

This pill-shaped toolbar appears at the bottom of your screen by default, but can also appear even smaller on the left/right edge. You get quick access to emojis and other settings too. It’s rolling out with Gboard 13.9 on Android Tablets. 

The first-gen Pixel Watch is getting a slew of features from the Pixel Watch 2 with the March Feature Drop, including the Fitbit Relax app for breathing exercises. Auto Workout Mode will detect when you start and stop running, walking, elliptical, spinning, outdoor bike, treadmill, or rowing.

Google is also bringing over Pace Training to track whether you’re within or outside your target. There’s also Heart Zone Training to see what personalized zone you’re performing at with haptic and verbal notifications. Fitbit takes into account resting heart rate and fitness levels, while you can set personal targets. 

On the Wear OS front, Google touts public transit directions in Maps from earlier this week. 

