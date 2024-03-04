Android 14 QPR2 rolling out with March Pixel update

Google is rolling out the QPR2 stable update to Android 14 with the March 2024 security patch for the latest Pixel devices: 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro.

The Bluetooth Quick Settings Tile can now be expanded to show a list of devices (up to three). Besides noting the status (battery) of what’s currently paired, you’ll see other “Saved” accessories with the ability to quickly switch. This was a feature in earlier versions of Android that Google is finally bringing back.

Continuing on the audio front, Android 14 QPR2 features an updated Pixel volume slider with a container instead of just a thin line.

When screen recording or Casting, you now have a “single app” option instead of the entire display. However, you lose the ability to show touches. Another QS Tile update is the addition of a “Share Wi-Fi” shortcut.

Google has also updated the Microphone and Camera privacy indicators with a “Close this app” shortcut. To access, open Quick Settings and tap the green pill in the top-right corner.

The Pixel’s Weather lockscreen clock has also been updated to prominently show when an alarm or Do Not Disturb (DND) is active.

On the Pixel Tablet and other large-screen devices, there’s a tweaked taskbar that highlights how you can now search for apps when you access the grid from multitasking.

In the Pixel Launcher grid, app names can now take up two lines instead of being truncated.

At the bottom of App info, Android now notes the package name after the version number, while the Force stop icon has been refreshed.

Going to Settings > System > Software (instead of System) updates takes you to a more user-friendly “Your Pixel is up to date” screen that links to the Play Store’s “Manage apps & device” page. On the Material You front, various on/off toggles in the Settings app have been updated to the new style, which is narrower.

There are 13 security issues resolved in the Android 14 March patch dated 2024-03-01 and 25 for 2024-03-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 54 additional security fixes.

This is update is rolling out starting today internationally, but won’t be available in the US until March 11.