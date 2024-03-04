 Skip to main content

Android 14 QPR2 rolling out with March Pixel update

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 4 2024 - 11:06 am PT
2 Comments

Google is rolling out the QPR2 stable update to Android 14 with the March 2024 security patch for the latest Pixel devices: 5a, 6, 6 Pro, 6a, 7, 7 Pro, 7a, Tablet, Fold, 8, and 8 Pro.

The Bluetooth Quick Settings Tile can now be expanded to show a list of devices (up to three). Besides noting the status (battery) of what’s currently paired, you’ll see other “Saved” accessories with the ability to quickly switch. This was a feature in earlier versions of Android that Google is finally bringing back.

Continuing on the audio front, Android 14 QPR2 features an updated Pixel volume slider with a container instead of just a thin line.

When screen recording or Casting, you now have a “single app” option instead of the entire display. However, you lose the ability to show touches. Another QS Tile update is the addition of a “Share Wi-Fi” shortcut.

Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update

Google has also updated the Microphone and Camera privacy indicators with a “Close this app” shortcut. To access, open Quick Settings and tap the green pill in the top-right corner.

The Pixel’s Weather lockscreen clock has also been updated to prominently show when an alarm or Do Not Disturb (DND) is active.

Pixel Weather clock alarm
Pixel Weather clock alarm
Pixel Weather clock alarm

On the Pixel Tablet and other large-screen devices, there’s a tweaked taskbar that highlights how you can now search for apps when you access the grid from multitasking. 

In the Pixel Launcher grid, app names can now take up two lines instead of being truncated. 

At the bottom of App info, Android now notes the package name after the version number, while the Force stop icon has been refreshed. 

Going to Settings > System > Software (instead of System) updates takes you to a more user-friendly “Your Pixel is up to date” screen that links to the Play Store’s “Manage apps & device” page. On the Material You front, various on/off toggles in the Settings app have been updated to the new style, which is narrower. 

Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update
Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update

There are 13 security issues resolved in the Android 14 March patch dated 2024-03-01 and 25 for 2024-03-05. Vulnerabilities range from high to critical.

The dedicated bulletin for Google devices lists 54 additional security fixes.

This is update is rolling out starting today internationally, but won’t be available in the US until March 11.

Add 9to5Google to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

You’re reading 9to5Google — experts who break news about Google and its surrounding ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow 9to5Google on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news:

Comments

Guides

Google Pixel

Google Pixel

The Pixel is the smaller of two smartphones desi…
Android 14

Android 14
Android security patch

Author

Avatar for Abner Li Abner Li

Editor-in-chief. Interested in the minutiae of Google and Alphabet. Tips/talk: abner@9to5g.com