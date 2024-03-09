Android 14 QPR2 update intentionally removes Pixel ‘Battery information’ page

With Android 14 QPR1 in December, Google officially introduced “Battery information” on Pixel devices. With the Android 14 QPR2 Pixel update going stable earlier this week, the battery page disappeared and Google has since confirmed that it was an intended removal instead of being a bug.

Going to Settings > About phone > Battery information on Android 14 QPR1 would list “Manufacture date” and “Cycle count,” with Google noting how: “Due to quality inspections before shipping, the cycle count may not be zero on first use.”

14 QPR1 February patch

People appreciated this official method for keeping track of battery status. It comes as Google, since the Android 13 QPR1 Beta, has been preparing a Settings > “Battery Health” page for Pixel devices. We were able to enable it in October of 2022.

Notably, it would note a “Maximum capacity” percentage”: “This is an estimated measurement of your battery capacity relative to when it is new. Lower capacity may result in fewer hours of usage between charges.”

It would also warn when your battery “Needs attention” and provide tips, like about enabling Adaptive Charging. Work on this continues, but it has yet to launch. Google did introduce a Pixel Troubleshooting experience starting with the 8 series, and then earlier devices, to offer a Battery diagnostics tool.

With Android 14 QPR2 with the March Feature Drop going stable earlier this week, Google removed the Pixel Battery information page. When this occurred during the beta period, people reported it to the Android Issue Tracker, presuming it was a bug.

Google on Monday, March 4 updated the issue to say it “Won’t Fix (Intended Behavior)” and: “We only enable this page on Pixel 8a and beyond, so this is WAI(Working as Intended).” It’s not available on Android 14 QPR3 Beta 2 or Android 15 Developer Preview 1 either.

As many have pointed out, it’s odd that Google removed a working feature that was live in stable for three months (and another three in beta). Unless accuracy issues with the cycle count emerged, it should remain available. (Any problems should have been caught during the preview period and not shipped to stable.)

