Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 30 fixes with Android 14 QPR2

Android 14 QPR2 is rolling out and brings a number of fixes for the Pixel 8 series and other current Google devices.

There are 34 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Apps, Assistant, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Media, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR2 changelog:

*[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro

*[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet

*[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[7] Pixel 7a

*[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Tablet

*[11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro

*[12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold

*[13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet

*[14] Pixel Tablet

Apps

General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps *[4]

Assistant

Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions *[11]

Biometrics

General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[3]

Bluetooth

Fix for audio quality issue with connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions *[6]

Camera

Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions *[8]

Display & Graphics

Fix for brightness changes in photo and video under certain conditions *[8]

Fix for issue occasionally causing display to turn green in certain conditions *[8]

General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions *[11]

Framework

Fix for issue in launching Google Play store app under certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue in using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions *[3]

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[6]

Media

Fix for issue in playing video on Google TV under certain conditions *[5]

Sensors

Fix for issue causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue occasionally causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[2]

System

General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]

Telephony

Fix for issue in routing calls to connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[9]

Fix for issue occasionally occurring when WiFi icon shows during an ongoing call after WiFi is disabled. *[2]

Fix for issue unable to make or receive calls occasionally in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue with mobile data not switching correctly in certain conditions *[2]

Fix for issue with voice distortion when making calls *[7]

User Interface

Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]

Fix for issue causing game dashboard to stop functioning under certain conditions *[9]

Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible *[4]

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to get stuck or go dark *[12]

Fix for issue with animations during transitions in certain conditions*[13]

Fix for issue with incorrect app icons showing under certain conditions *[6]

Fix for issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions *[4]

Fix for issue with the notification color theme in certain conditions *[10]

Fix for taskbar icons and navigation buttons not working in certain conditions *[14]

General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[4]

General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions *[8]

Wi-Fi

General improvements for WiFi connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[11]