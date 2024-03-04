Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 30 fixes with Android 14 QPR2

Android 14 QPR2 is rolling out and brings a number of fixes for the Pixel 8 series and other current Google devices.
There are 34 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Apps, Assistant, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Media, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.
Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR2 changelog:
- *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro
- *[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
- *[4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet
- *[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[7] Pixel 7a
- *[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
- *[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Tablet
- *[11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
- *[12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
- *[13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
- *[14] Pixel Tablet
Apps
- General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps *[4]
Assistant
- Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions *[11]
Biometrics
- General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[3]
Bluetooth
- Fix for audio quality issue with connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions *[6]
Camera
- Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions *[8]
Display & Graphics
- Fix for brightness changes in photo and video under certain conditions *[8]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing display to turn green in certain conditions *[8]
- General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions *[11]
Framework
- Fix for issue in launching Google Play store app under certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for issue in using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions *[3]
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[6]
Media
- Fix for issue in playing video on Google TV under certain conditions *[5]
Sensors
- Fix for issue causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[2]
System
- General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]
Telephony
- Fix for issue in routing calls to connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[9]
- Fix for issue occasionally occurring when WiFi icon shows during an ongoing call after WiFi is disabled. *[2]
- Fix for issue unable to make or receive calls occasionally in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for issue with mobile data not switching correctly in certain conditions *[2]
- Fix for issue with voice distortion when making calls *[7]
User Interface
- Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]
- Fix for issue causing game dashboard to stop functioning under certain conditions *[9]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible *[4]
- Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to get stuck or go dark *[12]
- Fix for issue with animations during transitions in certain conditions*[13]
- Fix for issue with incorrect app icons showing under certain conditions *[6]
- Fix for issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions *[4]
- Fix for issue with the notification color theme in certain conditions *[10]
- Fix for taskbar icons and navigation buttons not working in certain conditions *[14]
- General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[4]
- General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions *[8]
Wi-Fi
- General improvements for WiFi connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[11]
