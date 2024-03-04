 Skip to main content

Pixel 8 and 8 Pro get 30 fixes with Android 14 QPR2

Avatar for Abner Li  | Mar 4 2024 - 11:11 am PT
0 Comments

Android 14 QPR2 is rolling out and brings a number of fixes for the Pixel 8 series and other current Google devices.

There are 34 fixes and improvements across the following categories: Apps, Assistant, Biometrics, Bluetooth, Camera, Display & Graphics, Framework, Media, Sensors, System, Telephony, User Interface, and Wi-Fi.

Use the following device key to interpret the Pixel’s Android 14 QPR2 changelog:

  • *[1] Pixel 5a (5G), Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
  • *[2] Pixel 6, Pixel 6a, Pixel 6 Pro
  • *[3] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
  • *[4] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
  • *[5] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Tablet
  • *[6] Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
  • *[7] Pixel 7a
  • *[8] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
  • *[9] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
  • *[10] Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Tablet
  • *[11] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro
  • *[12] Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel Fold
  • *[13] Pixel Fold, Pixel Tablet
  • *[14] Pixel Tablet

Apps

  • General improvements for stability and performance with certain system apps *[4]

Assistant

  • Fix for assistant not responding to verbal commands in certain conditions *[11]

Biometrics

  • General improvements for fingerprint recognition and response in certain conditions *[3]

Bluetooth

  • Fix for audio quality issue with connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[3]
  • Fix for issue causing Bluetooth to stop functioning under certain conditions *[6]

Camera

  • Fix for issue causing camera to stop functioning in certain conditions *[8]

Display & Graphics

  • Fix for brightness changes in photo and video under certain conditions *[8]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing display to turn green in certain conditions *[8]
  • General improvements to display stability and performance in certain conditions *[11]

Framework

  • Fix for issue in launching Google Play store app under certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for issue in using multi-finger gestures under certain conditions *[3]
  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[6]

Media

  • Fix for issue in playing video on Google TV under certain conditions *[5]

Sensors

  • Fix for issue causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[3]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing vibrations on new texts to stop working in certain conditions *[2]

System

  • General improvements for system stability and performance in certain conditions *[1]

Telephony

  • Fix for issue in routing calls to connected bluetooth devices under certain conditions *[9] 
  • Fix for issue occasionally occurring when WiFi icon shows during an ongoing call after WiFi is disabled.  *[2]
  • Fix for issue unable to make or receive calls occasionally in certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for issue with mobile data not switching correctly in certain conditions *[2] 
  • Fix for issue with voice distortion when making calls *[7]

User Interface

  • Additional improvements for face unlock stability in certain conditions *[3]
  • Fix for issue causing game dashboard to stop functioning under certain conditions *[9]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing home screen icons to appear invisible *[4]
  • Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to get stuck or go dark *[12]
  • Fix for issue with animations during transitions in certain conditions*[13]
  • Fix for issue with incorrect app icons showing under certain conditions *[6]
  • Fix for issue with incorrect internet connection status during transitions in certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for issue with layouts and animations during transitions in certain conditions *[4]
  • Fix for issue with the notification color theme in certain conditions *[10]
  • Fix for taskbar icons and navigation buttons not working in certain conditions *[14]
  • General improvements for performance and stability in certain UI transitions and animations *[4]
  • General improvements for performance in certain UI transitions *[8]

Wi-Fi

  • General improvements for WiFi connection stability and performance in certain conditions*[11] 
