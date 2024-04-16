Google Pixel 7a has never sold for less at $349, Galaxy Tab S8 hits $418, more in today’s best deals

Score a new all-time low on Google Pixel 7a in today’s best deals at $349. Spring clearance is also marking Samsung’s regularly $700 Galaxy Tab S8 down to $418 alongside the Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router at $51, which doubles as an Assistant speaker on top of dishing out Wi-Fi. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Google Pixel 7a falls to new all-time low of $349

Amazon is offering the Google Pixel 7a for $349. You’re looking at an entirely new all-time low and the only time it has dropped below our previous discount of $374. Today’s offer drops from the usual $499 price tag and gives you a chance to save $150 on the unlocked 128GB smartphone. This time around, we’ve found that the Pixel 7a makes no compromises even with the more affordable price tag, delivering a 6.1-inch 1080p display backed by a 90Hz refresh rate. All of the usual Pixel niceties are making the cut, with the Tensor G2 chip powering the experience. There’s an upgraded 64 MP camera that comes backed by a 13 MP ultrawide companion, as well as a 4,385mAh battery to round out the package.

Samsung’s regularly $700 Galaxy Tab S8 hits $418

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8. This 11-inch Android tablet now drops to $418 with 128GB of onboard storage and a bundled S Pen. This might not be the current-generation flagship tablet from Samsung, but it is 40% or $282 off the usual $700 going rate. This is the best discount ever and beats our previous mention from November by an extra $85. Dive into our first impressions hands-on coverage for a better idea of what to expect and then head below for more.

Samsung’s Galaxy Tab S8 arrives centered around an 11-inch dynamic LCD display and comes powered by the recent Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. This model, in particular, is backed by 128GB of onboard storage. But if that isn’t enough, then a microSD card slot lets you expand the memory pool up to 1TB. There’s also an included S Pen for taking advantage of the canvas as a drawing tablet or note taking machine to go alongside DeX integration and Wi-Fi 6E connectivity.

Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router doubles as an Assistant speaker

Amazon is now offering a single Google Nest Wifi Mesh Router for $51. This is a new all-time low first and foremost, but is also 50% off the usual price tag. It did start off the year closer to the $169 MSRP, but has since been trending at just over $100. This is as good as it gets for an entry-level router system from a trusted brand like this – especially when you consider the Google Assistant features we’ll cover below.

Giving your home Wi-Fi a nice refresh for the spring, this 802.11ac package provides 2,200-square feet of coverage thanks to the dual-node system. It can handle upwards of 2.2Gb/s of overall throughput from as many as 200 smartphones, laptops, smart home accessories, and any other clients. And on top of supporting an entire family’s worth of gadgets, each of the routers also doubles as an Assistant speaker for calling up the digital Google helper anywhere in the house. You can get a closer look in our hands-on review.

Land PNY’s 1TB PRO microSD memory card at $68

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card for $68. This model originally launched at $230, fetched closer to $110 for almost all of last year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it has been sitting in the $70 range more recently, it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. This might not be the latest and greatest in the microSD card world, but this is a notable deal and one of the lower prices you’ll find on a 1TB solution from a well-known brand in the storage space. For folks who require the expanded capacity over the fastest speeds for a security camera system, or anything else that can benefit from 1TB of space, this is one Amazon all-time low you’ll want to consider.

Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones are all about the bass

Amazon is now offering the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones for $140. You’re looking at a $90 discount from its usual $230 price tag and the best Amazon price to date. It clocks in at $40 under our previous mention and is the first time it’s under $170. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

Best trade-in deals

9to5Google also keeps tabs on all the best trade-in deals on Android smartphones and more every month. Be sure to check out this month’s best trade-in deals when you decide it’s time to upgrade your device, or simply head over to our trade-in partner directly if you want to recycle, trade, or sell your used devices for cash and support 9to5Google along the way!

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Review: Insta360 X4 ushers in the 8K era with a bigger battery and easy-to-use mobile editing [Video]

Moza SGP Sequential Shifter review: High quality at a reasonable price [Video]

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review: The premium Xbox controller you’ve been waiting for [Video]