Google Pixel Fold is $500 off in Wednesday’s best deals, plus microSD cards and more

A chance to save $500 on Google Pixel Fold is here, which comes joined by storage offers on the Android smartphone-ready Land PNY’s 1TB PRO microSD card at $68 and Skullcandy’s bass-heavy Crusher ANC 2 headphones at $140. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

New all-time low takes $500 off Google Pixel Fold

Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on the Google Pixel Fold. Dropping the unlocked 256GB folding smartphone down to $1,299 shipped, today’s offer amounts to $500 in savings. This is $100 below our previous mention and a new all-time low. You’ll find today’s offer also matched over at Best Buy, too.

Google’s first foldable, the new Pixel Fold, arrives powered by its new Tensor G2 chip and packs a folding 7.6-inch display on the inside. When closed, you’ll be able to use the 5.8-inch screen on the outside, which wraps up the more compact take on this style of smartphone. On the other side is a 48 MP camera sensor, completing the package you can learn all about in our hands-on review.

Land PNY’s 1TB PRO microSD memory card at $68

Amazon is now offering the 1TB PNY PRO microSDXC Memory Card for $68. This model originally launched at $230, fetched closer to $110 for almost all of last year, and is now at the lowest price we can find. While it has been sitting in the $70 range more recently, it has now dropped to a new Amazon all-time low. This might not be the latest and greatest in the microSD card world, but this is a notable deal and one of the lower prices you’ll find on a 1TB solution from a well-known brand in the storage space. For folks who require the expanded capacity over the fastest speeds for a security camera system, or anything else that can benefit from 1TB of space, this is one Amazon all-time low you’ll want to consider.

Skullcandy’s Crusher ANC 2 headphones are all about the bass

Amazon is now offering the new Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 Headphones for $140. You’re looking at a $90 discount from its usual $230 price tag and the best Amazon price to date. It clocks in at $40 under our previous mention and is the first time it’s under $170. Standing out from any other pair of headphones on the market, the Skullcandy Crusher ANC 2 arrive with a physical bass slider on the side to let you manually adjust just how booming your music is. We found that Skullcandy very much delivered on the bass in our recent hands-on review, but also backed the experience with some other notable inclusions like 50-hour battery life, ANC, and multipoint Bluetooth connectivity.

