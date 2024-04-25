Google shares I/O 2024 session list: What’s new in Android, AI, and Wear OS 5

With I/O 2024 a few weeks away, Google this morning posted the initial session list, including “What’s new.” There will be “150+ sessions and learning content.”

There are four “Focus” tentpoles:

Mobile : Develop for a range of audiences and form factors.

: Develop for a range of audiences and form factors. Web : Create fast, secure sites and apps for the open web.

: Create fast, secure sites and apps for the open web. AI : Access cutting-edge AI models and open source tools for machine learning.

: Access cutting-edge AI models and open source tools for machine learning. Cloud: Simplify and scale end-to-end development.

There are 16 topics/products: Accessibility, AI / Machine Learning, Android, Angular, AR/VR, Chrome OS, Cloud, Design, Firebase, Flutter, Go, Google Play, Location/Maps, Smart Home, Wear OS, and Web.

More sessions should go live after the keynotes on May 14. The “Google keynote” starts at 10 a.m. PT and will run for 2 hours. This will be followed by a “Developer keynote” from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Google says “on demand content [is] releasing May 16 at 8 AM PT.”

‘What’s new’ sessions:

These traditional “What’s new” sessions are treated as keynotes, with with “Technical session” and “Workshop” being the other content types this I/O.

What’s new in Android

Get the latest in Android development covering generative AI, Android 15, form factors, Jetpack, Compose, tooling, performance, and more.

What’s new in Google AI

Experience Google’s latest AI tools and discover what’s new in the Gemini API, Google AI Studio, Gemma, Kaggle Models, and Google’s open-source libraries, including Keras and JAX.

What’s new in Android development tools

Discover what’s new in Android Studio for Android app developers. We’ll share some demos and present relevant features that can accelerate developers’ workflows across Android APIs, Firebase, and Google AI.

What’s new in Firebase for building gen AI features

Learn about Firebase’s new and updated services, which enable you to build, deploy, and optimize production-ready gen AI apps. These apps are integrated with modern cloud databases, saving you the trouble of managing infrastructure.

What’s new in Google Play

Learn about the latest tools and updates designed to help you grow your business on Google Play.

What’s new in Flutter

Discover how Flutter enables you to build beautiful, modern web applications. We’ll also explore how Dart and Flutter support WebAssembly, which enables faster app performance and integrates seamlessly with the web ecosystem.

What’s new in ChromeOS

Learn about the future direction of ChromeOS: the developer-focused investments we’re making across distribution, app capabilities, operating system integrations, and how our partners are bringing world-class experiences to Chromebooks.

What’s new in Angular

Find out about the latest from Angular, including updates on server-side rendering and reactivity. Discover everything from community updates and the request for comments process to new features landing in v18 and beyond.

What’s new in the Web

Baseline gives developers a way to understand the interoperability status of web features and APIs. With clear status information available on key developer resource sites such as MDN, Can I Use, and web.dev, it’s now easier than ever to know whether a feature is ready to use. This talk will cover some of the key features now included in Baseline, helping you create more beautiful and capable sites and applications.

What’s new in Google Cloud and Google Workspace

Learn about the latest tools and updates enabling developers to learn, build, and do more on Google Cloud and Workspace.

Notable sessions

Building for the future of Wear OS

In this talk, we’ll discover the new features of Wear OS 5. This includes advances in the Watch Face Format, and how to design and build for the increasing range of device sizes.

Increase user productivity with large screens and accessories

In this technical talk, we’ll demonstrate how developers can make their apps more useful and productive for users on large-screen Android devices. We’ll cover how to take advantage of the larger screen real estate and how to integrate with peripherals like styluses, keyboards, touchpads, and mice. By following these tips, developers can create apps that help users be more productive and get things done.

Android for Cars: New in-car experiences

This session will highlight Google’s commitment to automotive, and how we’re enabling developers to bring new app experiences to the car – including multi-display and casting. Discover the latest tools and resources to help developers bring their apps to Android Auto and cars with Google built-in.

Everything you need to know about Google TV and Android TV OS

Discover new user experience enhancements in Google TV and the latest additions to the next Android TV OS platform update. Learn how the updated developer tools in Compose for TV and Android Studio are making it easier than ever to build beautiful apps for TV.

Faster, more expressive design with Material for Compose

Discover the latest from Material Design, including color and typography updates that empower developers to create personalized, accessible products, and a more comprehensive Compose offering. Then, learn how it all comes together with a sneak peek at Google Maps, and how they ship features to production usign Material for Compose.

Easily build for the home with new Home APIs

Learn how easy it is to bridge your digital experience with phyiscal devices using the Home APIs. To make developing for the Smart Home easier, we’ve reinvisioned Google Home as a platform for all developers. Build delightful experiences in your own app using the capabilities of Google Home. With the Home APIs, you get access to 600M devices and Google’s whole home intelligence, on both Android and iOS.

Passkeys and digital identity best practices

Passkeys are the modern standard for enabling seamless, secure, and trustworthy sign-in user flows. Discover how to accelerate your authentication and account creation experiences with passkeys and Sign in with Google through Credential Manager. Learn about new and upcoming Credential Manager features, including Wear integration and autofill. Explore cross-platform identity strategies with Sign in with Google alongside wallet-based solutions to improve the user experience across web and mobile.

Improve the user experience of your Android app

Learn how Edge to Edge, Predictive Back, and Glance can enhance the user experience and quality of an Android app. The pathway will guide the user through codelabs to improve the Android-maintained SociaLite app, https://github.com/android/socialite. To complete the workshop, you’ll need a laptop with Android Studio with the SociaLite app project loaded. You’ll also need a device with Android 15 Beta 2 installed.

Build Android widgets with Jetpack Glance

Discover how to use your Compose skills and Jetpack Compose to create high-quality widgets, which are small pieces of an application that can run on a user’s home screen (and will soon be available in more places). We’ll cover Glance 1.1.0 updates, high-quality widget guidelines, use cases, and everything else you need to make a widget on Android the Compose way with Jetpack Glance.