Here’s everything new in Android 15 Beta 2 [Gallery]

Beta 2 of Android 15 is available today after Google previewed the major privacy, security, and theft protection tentpoles at I/O 2024.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 15 Beta 2’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 15 Beta 1 screenshots appear on the left and Beta 2 on the right.

If you want to quickly install Android 15 Beta 2 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, or Pixel 8 Pro, be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

For reference, here’s everything new in Android 15 Developer Preview 1, DP2, and Beta 1.

Adaptive Vibration

Bluetooth: Automatically turn on again tomorrow

Settings > Connected devices > Connection preferences > Bluetooth

Enabled by default

Presumably aid the Find My Device network

Redesigned authentication panel

Beta 1.2 vs Beta 2

Taller with the app icon appearing

Privacy reorg of Security & privacy

Privacy dashboard elevated

Hearing devices QS Tile

Volume panel redesign

Color contrast

Previously in Developer options without much of a UI

Predictive back live

In Settings app

Developer option toggle has been removed

Don’t suggest app

Previously, you had to drag the app up as if you were deleting to stop the Pixel Launcher from suggesting it

Widget highlights + panel tweaks

Essentials, News & magazines, Suggested for you

App-based widget picker placed in a container

Android 15 SystemUI icon

Private Space

Settings > Security & privacy > Private space.

The “Private” Space appears at the bottom of your app drawer with the ability to unlock fingerprint or a separate password/code. When the space is locked, apps are Recents multitasking, settings, and more.

Known issues

Creating a private space on a device for the first time removes app icons from the Home screen (or Home screens if more than one Home screen has been added). We expect to include a fix for this issue in a Beta 2 point release in the coming days. (Issue #340868295)

Debugging with LLDB doesn’t work yet with 16 KB emulator system images.

When an app window is transitioning to picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, the PiP window disappears if the device is rotated before the PiP transition finishes.

An error page shows while adding an account during device setup.

An “Android System Intelligence keeps stopping” message appears while creating a file in the Google Docs app.

The Google TV app sometimes fails to initiate video playback and instead displays a “Play Movies & TV is temporarily unavailable” message.

Developer-reported resolved issues

Fixed an issue where the top area of the long screenshot activity interface overlapped with the status bar, preventing the screenshot controls from being accessed. (Issue #334003755)

Other resolved issues

Fixed an issue where a “Google Play services keeps stopping” message appeared while setting up a device.

Fixed an issue where the android.icu.lang.UCharacter APIs for Unicode 15.1 weren’t working.

Fixed an issue where the viewfinder for the Android QR Code scanner is sometimes cropped or resized to a smaller size on some Android Virtual Devices.

Bluetooth resolved issues

BLE Reliability : Implemented a fix to prevent BluetoothGatt from getting stuck in a busy state when a characteristic write fails. (Issue #330663537) Fixed a bug in BluetoothGattService that sometimes a SecurityException is thrown out when enabling notifications for a specific device. (Issue #317215071) Addressed a critical Bluetooth connection issue affecting dual-mode devices with LE random address.

: LE Audio Enhancements : Significant improvements have been made to LE Audio, addressing clock synchronization problems, pairing and bonding experiences, and packet drops for a smoother, higher-quality audio and hearing aid experience.

: Bluetooth API Refinements : – Extended Bluetooth Audio Classic (A2DP) stack to support vendor codec on the offload audio codec. Also refined Bluetooth APIs for better developer experience and improved functionality. This includes fixes for GATT error handling, HID/HOGP switching, and enhancements to BluetoothDevice#getAddressType() accessibility. (Issue #220161109)

: – Extended Bluetooth Audio Classic (A2DP) stack to support vendor codec on the offload audio codec.