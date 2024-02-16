Here’s everything new in Android 15 Developer Preview 1 [Gallery]

The first developer preview of Android 15 is available today, and we are looking at DP1 to find what new features have been introduced.

Over the coming hours, we’ll dive into all of Android 15 Developer Preview 1’s new features and every single change. (The newest updates will be at the top of this list. Be sure to check back often and tell us what you find in the comments below.) Android 14 QPR2 Beta 3.1 screenshots appear on the left and Android 15 DP1 on the right.

If you want to quickly install the Android 15 Developer Preview 1 on your compatible Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Tablet, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, and Pixel 8 Pro be sure to check out our step-by-step guide.

Show HDR/SDR ratio

New Developer option under Debugging. Appears in the top-right corner with 1.00 being the default. Open a photo fullscreen to see it change.

Haptics when adjusting brightness in Quick Settings

Keyboard vibration toggle

Settings > Sound & vibration > Vibration & haptics

Similar preference available in Gboard settings

Notification cooldown

Settings > Notifications > scroll to the very bottom

“Gradually lower the notification volume when you get many successive notifications from the same app”

Options include: Apply cooldown to all notifications Apply cooldown to conversations Don’t use notification cooldown



Known issues

Android platform

An issue with sideloading the Developer Preview 1 build can sometimes cause the device to show a “Device is corrupted” message after sideloading is completed. To work around this issue, we recommend that developers flash a factory image to test devices whenever possible instead of sideloading an OTA system image.

While adding a face model for Face Unlock, the preview screen appears to be trimmed or cropped.

When an app window is transitioning to picture-in-picture (PiP) mode, the PiP window disappears if the device is rotated before the PiP transition finishes.

When a locked SIM card is inserted into an unlocked device, the user is not prompted to enter the PIN to unlock the SIM card. To work around this issue, lock and unlock the device manually.

Apps

The Google Play Store sometimes crashes with a null pointer exception when trying to update apps.

The Google TV app sometimes fails to initiate video playback and instead displays a “Play Movies & TV is temporarily unavailable” message.

Android Studio and tools

The Android 15 preview API level (VanillaIceCream) isn’t displayed in the Preview Configuration window.

In some cases when checking for updates in Android Studio, the latest version of the Android SDK Build-Tools that includes the Android 15 preview SDK isn’t offered.

While configuring a new project in Android Studio, the Android 15 preview SDK version is not listed in the Target SDK Version and Min SDK Version drop-down menus.

Sometimes an Android Virtual Device (AVD) using an Android 15 system image fails to launch if the AVD is launched in embedded mode.

An Android Virtual Device (AVD) using an Android 15 system image displays as offline if the AVD is launched and then rebooted using adb reboot or other methods.

An issue with the Android Emulator sometimes prevents an app from being redeployed to an Android Virtual Device (AVD) after the AVD is closed.

An issue with the Android Emulator causes the hearing device accessibility shortcut to launch multiple settings app windows.

An issue with the Android Emulator causes the notification window to flicker while typing a direct reply.

An issue with the Android Emulator sometimes causes authentication flows in apps to fail and display a “Google Play services keeps stopping” message.

An issue with the Android Emulator causes Simpleperf to crash when running a CPU profile.

An issue with the Android Emulator causes the languages listed in system language settings to display incorrect characters.

An issue with the Android Emulator sometimes causes the QR Code scanner to display a “Something went wrong” message and fail to launch.

The viewfinder for the Android QR Code scanner is sometimes cropped or resized to a smaller size on some Android Virtual Devices.

Skia isn’t compatible yet with the Android 15 preview SDK, which prevents 3D mode from being enabled in the Layout Inspector.

An issue with Android Studio causes the Device Manager to temporarily stop displaying “Missing system image…” warning messages after an SDK Platform is added or removed using the SDK Manager.

An issue with the Android Emulator prevents the Google Discover feed from loading in some cases.